Woman assaulted and robbed in home

| 26/09/2023

(CNS): A George Town woman was assaulted and robbed in her home by a man she knew in the early morning hours of last Thursday, police have said. The 33-year-old man, who has since been charged and remanded in custody, broke into the woman’s house armed with a knife. He threatened and assaulted her before taking an undisclosed quantity of cash and a personal item.

Following his arrest, he was charged with a list of offences, including aggravated burglary, threats to kill, causing fear or provocation of violence, and assault ABH.

He appeared in court Monday when he was remanded pending a further appearance.

Category: Crime, Police

