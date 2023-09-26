Thieves smash car windows to get at loot

(CNS): The RCIPS say they are seeing an increase in the number of reports about thefts from vehicles where windows have been smashed and items stolen. Commonly stolen items include tools, jewellery, electronics and money which people are leaving in their cars, attracting thieves.

Chief Superintendent Brad Ebanks said the police continue to see opportunistic thefts from vehicles “where unlocked vehicles have provided easy access to thieves”.

He said these crimes had become “targeted and brazen thefts, whereby thieves are seeking specific vehicles, predominantly work vehicles with construction and commercial tools, by smashing windows and taking items”. The thefts are often occurring at night, when vehicles are parked outside homes or at commercial premises.

Officers have made a number of arrests and will continue to investigate incidents that are reported, the RCIPS said. Police are also using other unspecified measures to aid in supporting further apprehensions, they said, but the public is also being asked to take steps to prevent becoming a target.

“We want to stress to the public the importance of removing all items of value from your vehicle when you return home at the end of the day, especially tools, jewellery, electronics and money,” Ebanks said. Items that cannot be removed, such as certain types of constructions tools, should be secured within the vehicle, and tools should be locked inside a heavy-duty tool box inside the vehicle.

The RCIPS reminded residents not to leave valuable items in a vehicle as a general rule, but if this is unavoidable, they should not be visible when unattended. Where possible, serial numbers should be recorded and photos of valuables kept. Another good practice is to engrave unique markings on items so they can be identified more easily if a theft does occur and for insurance purposes.

Owners should always secure windows and lock the doors of vehicles when they are unattended, especially overnight, and installing a vehicle alarm and CCTV cameras at the property are good additional measures. When owners are not at home, vehicles should be parked in well-lit areas and, if possible, in places with security cameras or security officers on sight.

Members of the public are asked to report thefts to the police by contacting 911, or the nearest police station.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of stolen construction tools is asked to contact the RCIPS. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.