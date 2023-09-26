CBC finds 2lbs of crystal meth in courier parcel

(CNS): About two pounds of methamphetamine, also known as crystal meth, has been recovered by Customs and Border Control from a courier parcel. The package was documented as clothes but was selected by officers for examination and the drugs were found. Presumptive field testing was carried out, which indicated the presence of methamphetamine. The substance was then analysed at the Health Services Authority’s forensic laboratory, where the results were confirmed.

Officials have not said if the decision to search the package was based on a tip-off, suspicions about the package itself or just a random search.

However, CBC Director Charles Clifford said the officers should be commended for their vigilance and continuing perseverance. “This seizure is yet another indication that there is an increased demand for hard drugs in the Cayman Islands,” he warned, adding that methamphetamine is a dangerous and very addictive substance, and consumption of this drug can be fatal.

“The deadly drug fentanyl is often mixed with other drugs such as cocaine, heroin and crystal meth,” Clifford said and repeated his warning about the dangers of these types of narcotics. “Users are often unaware of the cocktail of drugs that they are purchasing and consuming. This has proven fatal in many cases in other jurisdictions, and I fear that it is just a matter of time before we experience this in Cayman,” he added.

No details have been revealed about the package’s intended recipient or which courier service was used. Officials said the circumstances surrounding the importation were being investigated by CBC officers.