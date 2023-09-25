Caymanians offered significant stamp duty waivers

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government is rolling out a new stamp duty concessions package for Caymanians buying property, including second homes or a piece of land. Speaking in parliament last week, just moments before the resignation of his labour minister, who criticised the premier for what he said were his poor leadership skills, Wayne Panton detailed the expanded duty exemptions for local people.

The new deal revises the existing concessions for prospective local homeowners, which Panton said would save them tens of thousands of dollars in duties, making it easier for more Caymanian families to own their own homes. Wearing his minister of finance hat, Panton explained that the plan expands the threshold for concessions to buy either raw land or residential property and introduces a new tier of concessions for Caymanians purchasing a second property.

Caymanians purchasing their first parcel of raw land valued up to CI$250,000 will pay no stamp duty. Where the property value is above $250,000 but less than $350,000, stamp duty will be 3.75% of the difference between that value and $250,000.

Caymanians purchasing their first home or developed residential property valued up to CI$550,000 will pay no stamp duty. Where the property value is above $550,000 but less than $650,000, stamp duty will be 3.75% of the difference between that value and $550,000.

Groups of two to ten Caymanians jointly purchasing their first parcel of raw land valued up to CI$450,000 will pay no stamp duty. Where the property value is above $450,000 but less than $550,000, stamp duty will be 3.75% of the difference between that value and $450,000.

Groups of two to ten Caymanians jointly purchasing their first home or developed residential property valued up to CI$600,000 will pay no stamp duty. Where the property value is above $600,000 but less than $700,000, stamp duty will be 3.75% of the difference between that value and $600,000.

With the changes, Caymanians purchasing their second property can qualify for a discounted stamp duty rate.

Caymanians will pay 3.75% in stamp duty for a second parcel of raw land valued up to $300,000 or a second home or developed residential property valued up to $600,000. Groups of two to ten Caymanians making a joint purchase will pay 3.75% in stamp duty for a second parcel of raw land valued up to $550,000 or a second home or developed residential property valued up to $700,000.

With real estate prices continuing to rise in all districts of the Cayman Islands, the premier said his proposals would place the possibility of home ownership back within the realm of possibility for many Caymanians.

“Prices for a modest three-bedroom home in the Eastern Districts have been steadily rising for years. Even if you’re lucky enough to find a home in the $485-500 thousand price range, at 20%, you’d still need a $97 thousand down payment to access a mortgage,” he said.

“Can you imagine how hard it is to find that amount of money as a single mother with three children, or as a young couple or even as a single person? And even if you manage to get the money together for a down payment, who will help find even more money to pay the thousands and thousands of dollars you’ll need for the stamp duty? Who will help? We will. Under my leadership, this government will,” the premier added.

He said the concessions would increase the number of Caymanians who are able to afford their first or second homes.

Panton is exercising his powers as minister of finance and commissioner of stamp duty to make the benefits available to Caymanians immediately. The process for the legislative amendments is thorough but lengthy. However, once it is completed, it will ensure that these benefits are available for all Caymanians purchasing their first or second properties without being subject to the discretion of anyone.

The premier said the new package of duty waivers for local buyers meets part of his Strategic Policy Statement to find solutions to improve the well-being of the people. “Today, we demonstrate our commitment to enabling wealth generation among Caymanians by making it easier for them to own a home,” he added.