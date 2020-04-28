Minister ducks family curfew breach query
(CNS): Health Minister Dwayne Seymour gave a bizarre response on Monday to a question from CNS about a possible breach of curfew at his family home but failed to answer the question. A video posted on social media over the weekend appeared to show his wife working out with a personal trainer, which was potentially in contravention of government’s shelter-in-place order to protect the community for COVID-19.
The Instagram post was picked up by Cayman Marl Road. Publisher Sandy Hill told CNS that, in addition to the fact that the trainer was wearing a mask, she was certain the footage was recent because the comment accompanying the post indicated that the workout happened this weekend, and because of other technical protocols relating to the social media platform as well as her own research.
As a result Hill opted to feature the incident in the site’s ‘Jackass of the Day’ slot, where people doing what might be considered stupid or dangerous things during the curfew are ‘named and shamed’.
The post was picked up on social media and shared extensively. People expressed outrage that the health minister’s own family was potentially breaching curfew and wanted to know if the post was accurate. If it was, the question arose as to why the trainer or the minister’s wife had not received a ticket like dozens of members of the public.
Consequently, after receiving dozens of requests from readers for the question to be put to the minister, Wendy Ledger, the CNS reporter who joins the press briefings via Zoom each day, asked the minister if he wanted to comment on the truth of the CMR report and the potential breach of curfew at his house.
However, the minister proceeded to suggest that Ledger was somehow “brave” or “stupid” to ask the question, adopting a deflecting tactic that increasing numbers of politicians around the world are doing when asked awkward questions by the media. But not satisfied with attempting to undermine or bully the journalist on this occasion, the minister went on to remind people of two well known Bible stories from Christmas and Easter that appeared to have no relevance to the question at hand.
When the minister asked Ledger if that answered her question she pointed out that it did not. He did not deny, however, that there may have been a breach of curfew at his home.
CNS has contacted the police to see if any tickets have been issued regarding the allegation and we are still awaiting a response. But in the meantime, the minister’s assertion that the question was stupid or silly appears to have struck a chord with the public.
In an explosion of messages and social media postings, the Cayman community is now demanding that the minister answer the question given the circumstances. Many people point to the minister’s own pleadings, often in an array of foreign languages at the daily briefings, for people to stay at home and follow social distancing protocols, and they want an explanation.
However, many people were also disturbed by his approach, the bizarre response, the refusal to answer the pertinent and reasonable question and the implications that the minister was refusing to be accountable.
“Getting bullied or berated by politicians is nothing new; it’s part of the job and certainly on the increase these days as a result of the way the president of the United States has opted to engage with the media there,” Ledger said in the wake of the incident, noting that it was a pertinent question about curfew breaching.
“But there are few ways to get a response from this minister in particular because since his appointment he has not answered a single inquiry from CNS,” she added.
Regular readers will recall many issues surrounding Seymour’s ministry in particular, and while on occasion we have been able to get a response to our questions from some of his civil servants, the minister continually opts not to respond to this media house.
It may be that on this occasion that there was no breach, if the trainer lives on site or is an exempted worker or the Seymour family has been given some other lawful permission for a trainer to visit the home. However, so far the minister has not offered any explanation about the allegation.
See the question by CNS and the minister’s response at Monday’s press briefing on CIGTV below:
What is Alden blaming the media for? this is politics, you get criticism, deal with it!! This is why its so important to have proper education and training in leadership thats why its a requirement for management positions. Imagine Seymour was your boss, getting angry every time he’s challenged which is the classic cry of an inexperienced man. Heres what I have seen so far from the TOP officials in this country from the first meeting. Meetings start 20 minutes late steady (complete lack of respect with no apology), people on their phone while addressing the public!!! (in what profession is that appropriate never mind a premier), A minister breaking down in tears for being challenged, threatening to arrest people!!!, bumbling languages, calling people stupid, mixing religion with politics (completely marginalizing a large piece of the population) people apologizing for other grown men who make six figures a year!!!….. imagine this happening in your work place!!! It would fail indefinitely….. Nevermind that !!! These people are leading a country !!!!! Its beyond comprehension … I literally can’t comprehend
I need a gardener – if he is relieved of duty, I would love to employ him. Caymanians first..I can draw a picture of my house and garden so he knows what/where my garden is.
The Premier’s response today to the obvious disgusting behaviour of the Health Minister is just another example of what a XXXX piece of $&*€ he is. It isn’t just his bizarre Tom Jones attire that shows what an outdated backward thinker he is. For the Governor to be forced to sit and nod like a bobble head, as these uncivilized idiots babble on endlessly, like asylum cases out for their recreation, it must be so frustrating for an educated classy man like him. Cayman deserves so much better than small minded back woods idiots in charge.
Holy crap. What an awesome comment!
I love the Tom Jones bit. Same skanky behaviour although I do not remember Tom Jones being accused of “wiolens”.
Look I completely disagree with the Premier’s view that the question from CNS was in appropriate and that Government persons cannot be held accountable for their family members actions. As public fingers they are held to a higher standard – full stop. And any suggestion of impropriety must be dealt with forthwith.
Having said that, I respect the Premier decision given the circumstances particularly in these exceptional circumstances. But he should well note that this is the second Health Minister in his cabinet that has caused this shit storm.
By the way – the Health Minister apology to the premier (evidently as it was addresses to him only) was fake assed and I as the Cayman public do not accept the apology. And, his choice of spiritual quotes and in general other comments were such in bad taste that he did not heed the Premier’ request. Your God will judge you accordingly.
So right now only GovtTV is asking questions, one that she admits have been asked before. If no-one else can ask is this meant to hide shutting out Wendy?
Calm down
Lame assed mumbled apology in Spanish directed at the Premier, followed by two quotes from the bible attacking his detractors! What an arse!
Aldens response was disgraceful at best at the conference just now. He is behind the silencing of media.
Alden has just screwed himself over! Why in the hell should I comply with his unnecessary and crippling restrictions when his own government does not!?
I will do as I please from now on. Catch me if you can RCIPS!
I don’t follow the logic here
Respectfully Mr Premier, the spouse of a political figure is held to the same standards.
WTF, Spanish now and that is not an appoligy, Seymour doesn’t mean it.
Listen to what he said right after, WTF was that another indirect shut up Press, I’m above the law.
He should simply come out and say I have asked that the police should investigate and clear my wife’s name.
THAT WAS DEFINITELY NOT AN APPOLIGY!
WE SHALL NOT FORGET, REMOVE HIM FROM OUR GOVERNMENT (IT’S NOT YOUR PREMIER) IMMEDIATELY.
OMG!!!!! This was a horrific and blatant abuse of power!! Disgraceful!!! It was like a teenage all boys club (The Governor NOT included). I was waiting for a bro hug and slaps to the back
The Premier is completely wrong with his assessment of the situation. When you enter into office it is understood that your spouse is as accountable as you are. Look at the Royal Family for instance. You are a whole package.
Wendy ONLY asked for a comment she did not accuse. Do not deflect onto others because you are an a@$
Dwayne Seymour thinks he’s above the law. He gloated and didn’t even apologize. It was backhanded. How can you respect such a disgusting individual who thinks he and his family are above the law. Yah you go First Lady and Mr Ego.
M of H is now spitefully putting Wendy down. ‘Evil’, ‘Satan’? This man is manic. Disgusting!
Anyone else notice that this is the first time that the Governor did not start off by saying his usual “I agree with what the Premier just said…”? Speaks volumes! However, the Gov should have voiced his distaste!
It happened yesterday too
Alden’s response today is a disgrace.
An absolute disgrace
That’s it!!!! ALDEN does not get it! His statement was also outrageous! Enough of this Government. Enough! Livid.
Actually kind of surprised anyone wants the trainer job after the last guy from the states. Anwyay as it says in the good book..”you don’t see nuttin” Wendy.
Wow, Cayman Mon have certainly stirred up the vocal minority! God, Family and Country. Love my beloved Isle Cayman. More power to the MoH, may God bless him, the Premier, the Governor and all on the frontlines in their fight against this Pandemic. May the PRC and the WHO be held to account for this crime against HUMANITY. God bless and protect the Orange Haired Man up North in his fight against the anarchy of the NWO Globalist Liberal agenda; greatest POTUS ever.
Suspect I would be a couple of dollar richer if I was really the MoH; any of you haters want to contribute to me?
Say wha? I post this on behalf of the intelligent black people!,
How can Alden sit there with a straight face??
I thought he looked pissed.