Evacuation flight set for Honduras

(CNS): Governor Martyn Roper revealed that progress has been made on arranging evacuation flights for foreign nationals stuck in Cayman who want to go to their home countries as well as to bring home residents from here stuck overseas. The latest success is a flight to La Ceiba early next week. The governor said his office is working hard to arrange these flights but it is challenging.

While details of the Cayman Airways to Honduras will be a flight will be revealed on Tuesday, the governor said that some Caymanians wanting to return from Honduras may also be on the flight but they will be required to go into a government isolation facility for 14 days, with no exceptions.

Other regional flights in the pipeline include to Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic, which are being finalised and are likely to leave next week, the governor said Monday, adding that more details will be revealed later this week.

An anticipated flight to Cancun, Mexico, also with Cayman Airways, has been changed to ‪Friday, 1 May.‬ Passengers on this flight are those from a pre-approved list from the Mexican government and will be contacted directly by CAL. This is an outbound flight only and no one be coming back to Cayman.

Both flights to Miami ‪on Friday 1‬ ‪May‬ are now full.

The governor said that Nikole Poirier, a Canadian citizen, is working on a private charter to Toronto for the end of May which will allow pets and additional baggage. The cost will be approximately $1,300 Canadian (CI$750) but anyone wishing to leave on that flight is asked to contact Poirier directly at nikolepoirier@yahoo.com or call ‪517-0628.

Roper also asked any Caymanians or residents with permanent residency status wanting to get back from Canada to send an email to emergencytravel@gov.ky if you haven’t registered already.

Meanwhile, the British Airways flight, which arrives here tomorrow and returns to London on Wednesday is full. But the governor said that this air-bridge between Cayman and the UK would continue and anyone wishing to get on a future flight should register at www.exploregov.ky/travel.

This flight will also take 40 passengers who will be travelling on to the Philippines, as the governor said that his office had worked with the UK authorities to get transit visas for them. He said that his office was aware of the potential link to a flight from here to New York where Philippine Airlines is running repatriation flights.

“We recognise that people want to leave the Islands and we’re doing everything we can to assist that. Commercial flights are likely to remain closed for the foreseeable future so if you want to leave, do take advantage of these evacuation flights now,” the governor said.

The premier also spoke about the numbers of people leaving and the need to help repatriate people stuck here now without work or money. But he warned that this would be an added problem. With people leaving here in significant numbers, he said, that will have an added detrimental impact on Cayman’s consumer-based economy because fewer people will be around to consume once the economy re-opens.

The premier and the governor also said that they would endeavour to get the figures relating to how many people have left Cayman since the borders were closed in the middle of March, given that the numbers have grown gradually over the last few weeks.