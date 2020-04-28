Minister Dwayne Seymour’s behaviour
James Austin-Smith writes: If you’d ever seen someone in intensive care in respiratory distress with pneumonia you would never forget it. A strong, brave man desperately fighting for each unsuccessful breath. Watching as his exhausted muscles can no longer move his ribs and diaphragm, as his lungs fill with pus and fluid. Suffocating as surely as if someone were holding a pillow across his face. Listened to the consultants that smashing his ribs in an attempt at CPR would now be futile and agreeing to a ‘Do Not Attempt CPR’ on his notes. The utter helplessness of being sent home and waiting for the call you’re told will come later that night to say that your best friend has died.
COVID-19 kills people through pneumonia.
So what of the COVID-19 CIG-compared press conference/circus yesterday? I have no idea whether the Honourable Dwayne Seymour’s wife was breaching curfew and committing a criminal offence with her personal trainer but the photographic evidence called for an answer in response to a reasonable question.
One would have thought it uncontroversial that the Honourable Minister of Health has a certain responsibility for public health. In times like this that means supporting the curfew. At the very least, where something appears to undermine it he should either explain that it didn’t happen (and why) or, if it did, accept it, state that he condemns it and reinforce the public health message.
What happened was none of those things. Instead the Honourable Minister appeared to threaten a journalist (not the first person he has threatened from his unwarranted seat at this press briefing) and embarked on an incoherent rant about donkeys. When a further attempt was made to obtain an answer the journalist was shut down as CIGTV stepped in to spare the Honourable Minister’s blushes.
Over the last few weeks I have lost track of the number of times that the Premier and the Governor (and the Honourable Minister) have told people to stay at home, reinforced the legal consequences of breaking the law and reminded people that lives are at risk. Yet yesterday, despite minutes earlier having told the territory again that the rest of us must all stay locked down, there was no comment whatsoever on the Honourable Minister’s failure to answer the question.
Over the last few weeks I’ve dealt with numerous calls from friends suffering the mental health consequences of self-isolation. I’ve seen people risk friendships as they’ve told those they know that their behaviour is unacceptable when they breach the curfew.
Each of us has a moral obligation to speak out in times like this, which we may shirk if we can square it with our own consciences, but as the territory’s leaders the Governor and the Premier simply do not have that luxury of silence; they are responsible not only for public health but for the rule of law, and that breaks down when it appears not to apply to those in power or their families. They must address the position if the Honourable Minister fails to.
As for Minister Seymour, there are few things more odious than a bully – one who can dish out the abuse from a privileged position (gaypril) but bursts into tears when it is returned. There is no honour in bullying. And there is no honour in lacking the bravery to call out those we see doing wrong when there are lives at stake, whether they are our friends, our family, or sitting at the desk next to us.
Category: Viewpoint
Both of the apologies today show just how out of touch this government is. Truly they should be ashamed.
I will not tire of promoting foreign legislators and being an advocate of a “National Vote”.
Will share something with you….I will not be specific to as not give away their identity….I was suppose to earn a set amount of money…. a local/Caymanian…changed the entire plan and cut me short of a considerable sum of money….I protested it with him and it dragged on for months to no avail….I got tire of the local and reached out to their manager, which was a foreigner….within a few weeks the manager gave me my entitlement with an apology.
A Caymanian.
Wow. Just wow. Aldens response was very telling. We are being controlled by people who do as they please with no accountability. Please spare us the nonsense and open the economy.
Civil servants out in force to praise Alden on the Facebook feed. I want to barf.
Id take Dwayne seymour and his BS over CNS and CMR anyday.
Let’s not forget there was the Beach Suites Kung fu incident with another trainer. Thuggery with impunity is a recurring theme among several LA members and “Honorable” alumni. There is supposed to be a code of conduct, but we haven’t seen it enforced, that’s for sure.
I thought Jon Jon got donkey punched at the Marriott?
Beach Suites.
The minister should not have to resign because his wife broke the rules.
He should however resign for his disgraceful conduct when asked about it. Threatening journalists for doing their job is not consistent with retaining public office.
Cayman is lucky to have some of James’ integrity to speak up about this.
The first paragraph is why we are all staying home and for the MOH to completely disrespect Wendy for calling him out compounds his utter disregard for anyone but himself.
This should not be tolerated, while you tolerate it show complicity. This is the way Caymanian leadership is, was, and will be. This insult to the public shines a light into a place that is usually dark and unspoken. But everyone from everywhere knows it’s there. This is part of the Grand Cayman story that just goes on and on. Reputation. Own it.
First physical abuse from mckeeva and now verbal abuse from Dwayne. He needs to resign. Learn how to treat women with respect, whether they are a server or a reporter – doesn’t matter.
Remember how quickly the Governor and the Premier addressed the accusations of the Governor having his wife come on the air bridge flight even before any reporters had the chance to ask the question? So if The MOH’s First Lady is being accused, with supporting evidence, then why not address it. Either it’s not true or it is.
Mr Seymour is becoming the next Big Mac in terms of getting away with accountability. Remember we are watching you all and the next generation of voters are smarter than you think and won’t be taken advantage of like you did the generations before us.
I do not know where to begin. Firstly, I can’t believe that a self proclaimed grandstanding Christian would strike out so harshly and belittle another human being and then explain his actions and his wife’s actions as if he is on a mission of God!!! I don’t think God would approve of this! And, of course, it’s the “haters” fault that he is in the mess that he and his wife is in. It’s not because of his or his wife’s personal ego and poor judgement.
Secondly, to feign surprise that a journalist, of all people, would do her job and ask about a potential breach of the law by his spouse who posted in a public forum that she was in close contact with a personal trainer, is incredible. IF the post date is accurate, she broke the law! The general public have to account for their actions why is she exempt?
Dwayne Seymour is the Minister of Health. He is the one telling the whole country not to violate the law of social distancing and maintaining contact with only those people in the immediate household. Is the trainer living with them?
His display yesterday (and during Gaypril and his own Crybaby day) as a public official was disturbing and unprofessional. And for the panel not to interject to stop this man and his attack on a journalist and then rant about donkeys is oddly curious. Why is this man allowed to disparage multiple segments of the population without being publicly reprimanded? There is a code of conduct that all civil servants are supposed to adhere to, is he beyond retribution?
I want to note that I am not a hater of religion. I am a hater of hypocrisy, economic and employment privilege, and lack of accountability and of all things platforming. All of this, time and again, displayed by Mr. Seymour. This is not your rodeo Mr. Seymour. Take your donkey and ride out of town, the likes of you and your fake cloak of piousness are not welcomed. You and your wife’s selfishness tarnished the good job that the other panel members are doing to improve the community and country.
Btw, my children asked while they were watching why you called someone stupid on TV. They also asked me if you knew that stupid was a “bad” word. Obviously you are not as intelligent as a 9 year old. Would you like to explain this to them?? As Forest Gump would say, “…stupid is as stupid does”.
This is what you should have said..
“It is with great embarrassment and regret that I have to address the matter of my wife exercising with a personal trainer. Despite my request the poor decision was made and now cannot be undone. Therefore, myself and my wife will take responsibility for our actions and will willingly pay the fine of $1000 for violating personal distancing laws. In addition, I ask forgiveness of the public for my wife’s indiscretion. I am truly sorry.”
Then peace out. Now look what you have done by quoting all your foolishness
Exactly!!!!
To be fair to Alden and the Governor they were left as speechless as the rest of us after his performance.
Sorry, but the Premier wasn’t speechless today at the press briefing. I really expected better from him. So far the Minister hasn’t apologized. I am a person of faith and proud to say so, but I do not subscribed to the Minister using the Bible to chastise others who he thinks is doing him wrong. He is taking the scriptures out of context and for the sake of being Christian like he really should have a discussion with his spiritual leader about doing so.
I thought this breach of law also included a year in jail.
Prison leaves lots of time for exercise!
With equal rights , guess we know who wears the pants at his house . Not that there is anything wrong with that . .
Don’t let him get away with ‘no comment’ at today’s briefing. That ship has sailed.
‘’All men are equal but some men are more equal than others’’. …….
He needs to apologize to Wendy for his rude remarks and for threatening her. Totally unacceptable behavior
He owes Wendy and the public an apology for his ridiculous and shameful behavior and an answer to the question.
So true. Well written and said.
Here here. Thank you James for putting so succinctly what the Minister of Health should already know. He has a duty of care to the people of these islands, particularly now in the time of a nationwide health emergency. If he is not taking this crisis seriously enough to ensure that his own household adheres to the LAW, then why would his constituents do so? He, of all people, should feel obligated to set the example and it speaks volumes that he does not.
The honorable thing to do would have been to own up to it, admit that his wife had made a mistake, and give the public assurances that it would not happen again. Instead he makes veiled threats and dodges the question with incoherent statements about donkeys.
This is a person that we elected to office to lead us. We must do better than this. We have got to stop shooting ourselves in the foot.
Did anyone ever check the patient who died from pneumonia at Health City in February?
Knowing that the story was already reported elsewhere, the “honourable” Minister should have preempted the question and issued a statement (and apology if required).
Instead, he chose to insult the journalist and hijacked the “greatest story ever told” to deflect that clearly like his portfolio, he has no control over his household.
I appreciate that the last thing the Premier wants to do in the middle of a crisis is to change personnel. But when your ship is sinking and your First Officer is standing paralysed, you quickly promote another.
We need leadership and these daily briefings are a glaring reminder that too many on the government benches are out of their depth.
And before the honourable Minister cries about Caymankindness – please remember there is also some merit to being cruel to be kind: you need to stand aside for love of country and no doubt your own physical and mental health.
Before the cover up starts.. The trainer was wearing a full mask covering his face… So it was definitely during this lockdown period. He should be embarrassed and ashamed. I actually was surprised that he was at the briefing!
I watched just to see which journalist had the wherewithal to ask what we ALL wanted to know.
And they can’t say it was old because no one would train in this heat in a mask.
It seems appropriate to call for his resignation. Unbecoming behavior and every indication that his wife has broken curfew restrictions. It, indeed, was his mantra, Stay Home Cayman. This would have certainly included his wife’s personal trainer.
Bullying is not tolerable in our so called Christian society. Verbal abuse of women is never acceptable but especially not in a public forum. At a planned press briefing, come prepared to be accountable.
If scripture is needed ” do unto others as you would have done unto you” comes to mind. An apology to Ms Wendy is in order.
#sheissupported
I don’t understand the reference to gaypril in the article. Please clarify
CNS: Minister amuses LA with homophobic ‘joke’
The Minister of Health’s comments were nothing short of unacceptable, but let us put some pressure on the Governor and Premier too for sitting there like nothing happened! I think the Governor may have actually been giggling, as Minister Seymour seemed to look his way a few times and when the camera panned out, the Governor seemed to be smiling. Don’t bother to ask why this country continuously panders to certain people, while incriminating others (often for lesser offences). Yesterday’s video is your answer.
@ Anonymous 28/04/2020 at 12:19 pm – I think the Governor was frozen with horror at the MOHs response and Alden had probably tuned the MOH out given his drivel at all other briefings. And the Donna stepped up and very smoothly moved the briefing along, which is her job.
A simple ‘no comment’ would have sufficient he did not have to answer a valued question like that.
Here he is on a public forum and only God knows why, spouting bible verses that are really uncalled for since a prayer is given at the beginning of every broadcast, and he is no man of the cloth.
Plus we have to sit through ridiculous attempts of him foolishly trying to speak in various foreign languages of which he neither has the right accent for or pronunciations!
As a Bodden Town voter I say shame on him. That was a very relevant question and under the current circumstances he should have been prepared to answer.
Our Governor and the our Premier are gentlemen and bear no comparison to what they have had to put up with. Keep up the good job gentlemen Hon Premier and our Governor. May God have mercy on us all.
“No comment” is NOT acceptable!!! NO. Jennifer you are one that perpetuates this kind of attitude with your very first sentence.
It would have been far more acceptable than his actual response
Agree with 12:25p. “No comment” is unacceptable. This question should NOT have been ducked. He could have plead that he wasn’t aware but had since explained to his wife what lockdown means… For him to be in the position he holds.. This is unacceptable. That is all.
He should be removed.
Good Viewpoint!
Will the CoP be pursuing this obvious blatant breech of Curfew LAW?
Well said James.
In my view, regardless of the answer to the question asked, an elected MLA in a position of power should respond with more professionalism and respect.
To indirectly threaten a reporter and to also infer that she must be stupid to ask it, demonstrates a lack of maturity in what I look for in someone who forms part of Government.
People are rightly demanding accountability and a higher standard, as should be expected from persons in public office.
He himself has ridiculed and mocked others in the past, but doesn’t seem to be able to handle criticism when he walks right into it with some of the things he says.
The Government should be ashamed of his response to Wendy and should bring him in line.
I completely agree. The Cayman government are doing an excellent job in trying to keep Cayman safe and healthy.
It was such a shame that the comments of MOH Mr. Seymour towards the reporter were unprofessional and embarrassing (referring to it as a stupid question and then at the end suggesting that her asking the question was foolishness). If there was an innocent explanation to the original story, then he could have simply provided it and if there had been a breach of the rules then he should have simply accepted it and apologised. The way he dealt with it, distracts from all of the excellent work that the government are doing.
Something similar happened in Scotland and that Chief medical officer resigned. Even the Governor here had to face a similar situation with a false rumour about his wife recently and yet he did it with professionalism, grace and dignity.
Mr Seymour seeks to deflect and not deal with the issue head on, which brings bad publicity and negativity from the public for the wider government. If he cannot handle being accountable and having to respond to questions from the press, then it begs the question : is he really the right man for the job?
Little Jon nah gonna like dis
Cry us a river
But his band of merry men will surely remain silent about his blunders though.