Two Caymanians get MBEs for King’s birthday

Garth Arch (left) and James Watler both receive MBEs

(CNS): Garth Alexander Arch, the chairman of the Children and Youth Services Foundation, and James Truman Watler, a retired public servant and former president of the Civil Service Association, have been awarded royal gongs in King Charles III’s first birthday honours list. Both men received MBEs, according to an announcement by Governor Jane Owen.

“I send my warmest congratulations to both Mr Arch and Mr Watler on receiving their awards,” she said. Arch received his royal award for services to Business, Commerce and the Community in the Cayman Islands, and Watler was honoured for services to Public Service and Education in the Cayman Islands.