One robbery suspect charged, another still on the run

RCIPS K-9 Unit vehicle parked as police search for robbers

(CNS): A 27-year-old man from George Town has now been charged with robbery, attempted robbery and possession of an unlicensed firearm following the robbery at Scotiabank at Grand Harbour on Friday. He was arrested shortly after the robbery after he was intercepted, initially by a member of the public, after he and his partner in crime fled the scene, police have now confirmed.

The men had entered the bank and demanded money from a customer at an ATM before leaving the scene on bicycles. A driver who witnessed the men running away from the bank gave chase and pursued them in his vehicle to Old Crewe Road, where he intercepted one of the men. They both abandoned their bikes and fled on foot into the bushes.

Police officers then pursued them into the bush, where the man who has now been charged was apprehended and arrested.

Investigations are ongoing and detectives are appealing to anyone who may have information about the whereabouts of the second man or who may have seen the robbery or suspicious activity in the area around 11am to call 911.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be made anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.