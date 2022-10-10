Nominations open for King Charles’ birthday gongs

Former Premier Alden McLaughlin, now Sir Alden, with Prince Charles

(CNS): King Charles III will be continuing the tradition of the British monarch having an official birthday celebration as well as his actual birthday in November, and has adopted the same date in June as the one used by the late Queen. The tradition of birthday honours will also continue, and nominations for the new King’s first list of gongs are now being accepted here in the Cayman Islands.

Officials said that nominations should be for people who have made an exceptional contribution to the islands or sustained exceptional achievement.

The honours system recognises people who have made life better for other people or those who are outstanding at what they do. They must still be actively involved in what they are nominated for, whether that is for life-long voluntary service or displaying moral courage. Honours are given to people from fields such as arts and media, health and sports, as well as civil or political service.

As well as potential knights, dames, MBEs and OBEs, the community is invited to submit nominations for the King’s Certificate and Badge of Honour, for which the same honours nomination form should be used. Nominators must indicate on the form that the nomination is for a Certificate and Badge of Honour.

More information on the Honours system, nomination forms and guidance on submitting nominations can be found here. Nominations should be submitted to the Governor’s Office to be reviewed by the Cayman Honours Committee, who will decide which nominations to submit to the UK.

The deadline for Governor’s Office to receive nominations is the close of business on 31 October. Nominations can be sent by email to GovernorsOffice.Cayman@fcdo.gov.uk, dropped off at the reception desk at the Government Administration Building or by post to Suite 101 Government Administration Building, Grand Cayman KY1-9000, by the earlier deadline of 24 October.