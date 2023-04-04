Work begins on widening existing EWA
(CNS): The National Roads Authority (NRA) has begun work on widening the existing East-West Arterial from Poindexter Road to Hirst Road from two lanes to four. This next phase of work is part of the continued effort to tackle Grand Cayman’s mounting congestion and reduce the commute times during rush hour for people living in the Eastern Districts. The project is expected to be finished by July of this year.
As well as widening both sides of the road, new streetlights are being installed along the route.
UK-based road planning expert Kevin Kay, who conducted a study on behalf of local environmental activists Amplify Cayman, said that widening this section and other roadworks on the edge of Central George Town would be more beneficial to most commuters than extending the EWA eastwards.
Planning and Infrastructure Minister Jay Ebanks, who is responsible for roads and transport, revealed last week that the NRA will soon begin work on a road running behind Grand Harbour that will help with the bottleneck in that area, which has a massive impact on traffic congestion.
However, the PACT Government remains committed to building the EWA all the way to Frank Sound, as it is becoming more apparent from comments made by several ministers and even Premier Wayne Panton that the build-out of the EWA through Bodden Town and the Central Mangrove Wetlands is about development and not to reduce traffic congestion.
As construction gets underway on the stretch of road between Prospect and Newlands, drivers are being asked to exercise caution and slow down when driving through active road work zones.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: development, Local News
Not fixing the problem. The main problems being the lack of decent public transport and let’s be honest too many people. We aren’t built to sustain a population of 100k which is what government seems to be pushing us towards.
Widening the EWA road doesn’t resolve the issue of getting people efficiently onto Hirst road, which is what they are all waiting in traffic trying to do. All this widening is just getting cars to the choke points faster.
Where we need widening is Shamrock road westbound between the Savannah SDA church and Spotts Newlands road.
Thanks!
This is madness.
“The project is expected to be finished by July of this year.” – LOLLLL
Yoy may as well be widening highways in Florida for all the good this will do at Hurley’s.
just like how widening linford pierson solved the traffic issue…….zzzzzzzzzzzzzzz
will make zero difference to traffic.
this is just another excercise in keeping pwd and nra busy.
welcome to wonderland.
There needs to be either a stop sign or a traffic signal at Hirst Road and the EWA junction immediately.
Foolish not to have it yet.
GET IT DONE NOW.