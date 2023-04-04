Bus driver robbed by passengers at knifepoint

(CNS): Police are on the lookout for three men who robbed a bus driver of cash on Monday evening at around 8:40pm. The driver picked up the men in Bodden Town, but when the bus arrived in Prospect and pulled over near the McRuss Grocery store on Party Lane, the three passengers, all dressed in black hoodies, brandished a knife and took an undisclosed quantity of cash before they got off the bus and ran towards Mahogany Way.

The driver was not physically hurt during the incident, police said in a release.

All of the men were about 5’8″ tall. One of the men had a light complexion and hair styled in cornrows. The other two men had a dark complexion.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or seen anything suspicious in the area around the time the incident occurred is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.