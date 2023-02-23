US visitor dies after diving on Cayman Brac

(CNS): A 75-year-old man who was visiting the Cayman Islands from the United States died Tuesday morning following a dive off Cayman Brac. Police and emergency services were called to Channel Road around 9:30 that morning, where the man had been brought to shore after getting into difficulties during a dive in the area. Cayman Islands Fire Service officers, who were the first emergency personnel on the scene, administered first aid before medical personnel from Faith Hospital arrived and took over. But a short time later, the attending doctor pronounced the man dead at the scene.