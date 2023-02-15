Driver killed in Brac crash with off-duty cop

(CNS): The police on Cayman Brac are currently investigating a fatal collision which occurred shortly after 1pm on Valentine’s Day, 14 February, on the Bluff near Banksville. The driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. His passenger was uninjured and the driver of the second vehicle, an off-duty police officer, was taken to the Faith Hospital for treatment for what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

RCIPS accident reconstructionists from the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit in Grand Cayman are on their way to Cayman Brac to assist in the investigation. The area near the crash is closed as the investigation continues.

No further details have been released or confirmed about the collision, which is the first fatal collision so far this year.