Police tackle drinking and driving over weekend
(CNS): Police officers arrested eight people for DUI on Friday night and just one more person over the weekend. However, the RCIPS press release indicates that two of the men arrested were in the same vehicle and it was apparently unclear which was the driver. In an effort to evade a checkpoint on the West Bay Road, the driver had made a sudden turn onto a side street, and then he and the other occupant had fled on foot.
“However, officers were able to quickly locate the two occupants of the vehicle, who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. Both men were arrested on suspicion of DUI,” police said.
The alcohol limit for drivers was recently reduced to 0.07%. This means that although two drivers were arrested with a blood alcohol reading of under 0.1%, which would have been legal a few months ago, all nine of those arrested could lose their driver’s licence for at least one year if convicted. If any are repeat offenders, the penalties increase and habitual offenders face the possibility of jail time.
Four of the DUI arrests over the weekend followed collisions, and one person involved received minor injuries. In addition, three people were arrested for driving while disqualified.
Superintendent Brad Ebanks said the best course of action is not to drink and drive. “We are forever vigilant, looking out for persons who potentially compromise the safety of other road users. Fortunately, only one person received minor injuries as a result of being involved in a collision and has subsequently been discharged from hospital,” he said
RCIPS said that officers continue to proactively target and prosecute people who engage in unsafe driving behaviours.
oh please. Start showing up on the road every day! from 6 am to 4pm the bypasses are speed ways. I guess nothing will change when the cops are just as bad. I was followed all the way from hurleys roundabout to walkers Rd by a cop. The two men in the popo suv were tailing me so close and kept trying to see why I was going slow by swerving into the other lane. I was behind another car at a safe distance and we were both going the speed limit. The cops clearly wanted to speed past and it showed when I turned and they floored it to 50… in a 25 mph…. by a school. The cops do nothing and pat themselves on the back at every chance.
It’s amazingly simple.
In the olde days, the RCIPS would walk through bars and clubs throughout the night, mitigating problems. They would then park outside the premises, both to be vigilant of those who should not drive, and to later on clear the premises of afterparties.
This hasn’t been done for a decade, and I don’t know why. I suspect there are people who make money from the booze who are powerful enough to cause the RCIPS to be away.
You want to stop drunk driving, you set up outside the places that serve alcohol and pull over drivers that appear to be intoxicated. Nothing complicated about it. Stop these people before they have an opportunity to hurt or kill an innocent person.
In the old days, the police would approach obviously intoxicated drivers, talk to them and often carry them home. Isn’t this what we truly want?? To prevent drunk drivers?
Spotts straight is like a racetrack for those idiots right by ocean club and the shores. Just watched a van go through the flashing school lights at countryside area about 50 mph. Police need to really hide and take these idiots off the road or send them home back a yard
Please keep up the good work.
Only 9 and that’s an RCIPS tackle, not a fumble?
How many luxury suvs, pickup trucks, Teslas, and sport saloons were stopped?
They check John John yet?
No, Wayne came to recuse Jon Jon. BT finest look out for one another. Saunders will come to the rescue next time Seymour crashes on a Friday night.