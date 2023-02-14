Police tackle drinking and driving over weekend

RCIPS officers at a checkpoint (file photo)

(CNS): Police officers arrested eight people for DUI on Friday night and just one more person over the weekend. However, the RCIPS press release indicates that two of the men arrested were in the same vehicle and it was apparently unclear which was the driver. In an effort to evade a checkpoint on the West Bay Road, the driver had made a sudden turn onto a side street, and then he and the other occupant had fled on foot.

“However, officers were able to quickly locate the two occupants of the vehicle, who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. Both men were arrested on suspicion of DUI,” police said.

The alcohol limit for drivers was recently reduced to 0.07%. This means that although two drivers were arrested with a blood alcohol reading of under 0.1%, which would have been legal a few months ago, all nine of those arrested could lose their driver’s licence for at least one year if convicted. If any are repeat offenders, the penalties increase and habitual offenders face the possibility of jail time.

Four of the DUI arrests over the weekend followed collisions, and one person involved received minor injuries. In addition, three people were arrested for driving while disqualified.

Superintendent Brad Ebanks said the best course of action is not to drink and drive. “We are forever vigilant, looking out for persons who potentially compromise the safety of other road users. Fortunately, only one person received minor injuries as a result of being involved in a collision and has subsequently been discharged from hospital,” he said

RCIPS said that officers continue to proactively target and prosecute people who engage in unsafe driving behaviours.