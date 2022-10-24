Over-water resort kicked back to DCB after appeal

Attorney Kate McClymont and DoE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie

(CNS): The Planning Appeals Tribunal has quashed a decision by the Cayman Brac and Little Cayman Development Control Board (DCB) to grant planning permission for the land element of a resort in Little Cayman following a successful appeal by objectors. The tribunal found the lack of details to support the decision meant it couldn’t be certain the DCB properly considered all the issues and sent the application back to the board. The project stirred up controversy when developers applied to build over-water bungalows at a picturesque spot on the island.

Peppercorn Investment received planning approval from the DCB for the land side of the proposed resort project at Kingston Bight in early February this year but was refused a coastal works licence by Cabinet less than two weeks later for the over-water bungalow element that the developers had said made the project viable.

The Department of Environment had advised against the application from the start because the developers wanted to build directly in a marine park. The DoE, which had described the whole project as “fundamentally unacceptable”, had also questioned why the DCB heard the land-side application before a decision was made on the coastal works element.

One family of residents in the area who had objected at the original hearing filed the appeal against the DCB on several grounds after the board gave the green light to the land-side element. Represented by Kate McClymont from Nelsons, the objectors argued several grounds, but the one that successfully persuaded the PAT was the argument that the reasons to support the decision were “wholly inadequate”.

The tribunal found the DCB is not an environmental or conservation authority and had failed to give clear analysis and reasons for not following the advice of the DoE staff, who are the experts, and left uncertainty as to whether they addressed their collective mind properly to the important questions raised by the DoE.

“We impress upon the DCB that their reasons for decisions must demonstrate their reasons with sufficient clarity that the reader knows what their thought process was and the reasons for coming to their final conclusions,” the tribunal stated in the ruling, as it kicked the application back to the board.

While there was a catalogue of other issues relating to the project that did not fall within the appeal tribunal’s remit, the return of the project application for reconsideration will bring the concerns back into the public domain, stressing the pressing need for a policy on over-water development and development in marine protected areas.

McClymont, who successfully represented the DoE in its case against the CPA over the Boggy Sand decision and represented the Cruise Port Referendum Campaign’s case against the government over the dock, said the objectors were right to bring this case. She said it is very important the public understands how decisions threatening the environment are made.

“Nelsons was privileged to act for the Johnson family, who took on this appeal to protect Little Cayman’s unique physical and cultural environment,” she said. “The decision in this appeal reinforces the requirement for decision-makers in planning applications to give clear and cogent reasons for departure from the recommendations given by the Department of Environment. The public has a right to know why decisions are being made, not just the result,” she said.

Given the lack of sustainability or green credentials of over-water resorts, the PACT Government, which has sustainability at the heart of all its policies, will need to make a definitive decision soon because once such a resort is granted, the appetite for coastal development by wealthy beachfront owners across the islands is likely to lead to a surge of applications.