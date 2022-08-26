CPA makes terse response to Boggy Sand ruling
(CNS): Central Planning Authority Chairman Ian Pairaudeau issued a terse statement on Thursday about the Grand Court ruling in the judicial review of the ‘Boggy Sand ‘case indicating that the board’s lawyers are reviewing the judgment but made no comment on the findings. The ruling found that the CPA had acted unlawfully when it ignored a directive by the National Conservation Council (NCC) to refuse planning permission for a project in West Bay that threatened the marine environment.
But the main point of the decision was to clarify that the NCC has the power to make such directions to the CPA or other government entities whenever there is a serious threat to a protected habitat or marine species.
The case was triggered after the CPA ignored a directive by the NCC, made via the director of the Department of Environment, not to approve planning permission for a landowner who wanted to tear down and rebuild a cabana and seawall on Boggy Sand Beach.
The existing structure had been built far too close to the ocean and is failing, and the owner wanted to rebuild a new wall and an even bigger two-storey building on the exact footprint. Not only did the application fall far short of the high water mark setback, given that the structure is now in the sea for most of the year, but it also posed a direct threat to the Seven Mile Beach Marine Park.
After the CPA ignored the directive from the NCC and efforts by the council’s chair to resolve the difference in interpretation of the law failed, an application was made to the courts. The result has resolved the long-running dispute between the NCC and the DoE on one hand and the CPA and the planning department on the other by clarifying the meaning of the law.
The point of the unprecedented legal case, which saw one government entity take on another in a courtroom battle, was to get that clarity on the dispute. But Pairaudea’s statement gave no indication that the CPA had accepted the ruling.
“The decision of the Grand Court dated 23rd August 2022 is currently being reviewed by the CPA and its legal counsel and upon completion of that review, the CPA will make any further statements on the matter which the CPA determines to be appropriate at that time,” he said.
This comes after Premier Wayne Panton, the minister for sustainability, said the ruling confirmed the legal relationship between the National Conservation Council and the Central Planning Authority.
But the decision is also important because it solidifies PACT’s stated policy of sustainability and the importance of protecting the environment, especially in planning decisions. As the minister who steered the National Conservation Law through Parliament (then called the Legislative Assembly) in 2013, it was important for Panton to ensure one of the basic aims of the law is upheld.
Given that the NCC was forced to make the unusual move of taking action against another government entity and a politically appointed board, it has been apparent that the Ministry of Sustainability was hoping that the ruling would bring the matter to a close, as stated by chief Officer Jennifer Ahearn, who said the decision to go to court was not taken lightly.
“We look forward to the CPA and other entities continuing to work more collaboratively with the NCC in their considerations,” she said following the release of the important judgment.
Meanwhile, Planning Minister Jay Ebanks, who is responsible for both the planning department and the CPA, has not yet made a statement about the judgment.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: development, Laws, Local News, Politics
Only the lawyers are celebrating…………
Not the chairman it’s all the political crooks he has to work with taking $$$ under the table from developers and filtering the monies through nefarious businesses here and there ! big wheels and big deals .
The CPA is not fit for purpose if they cannot see that this development is not in the best interest of the Island. They should all be replaced immediately.
Developer-allied construction principals should be automatically disqualified from eligibility on the Central Planning Authority. Ian Pairaudeau was with McAlpine Construction since 1988, was their MD, and they were bidders and recipients of government’s construction tenders for decades. It would be difficult to find someone more conflicted. Even now, not accepting judicial finding against him. Tells you everything you need to know about the mindset.
Great job Gina Ebanks-Petrie and attorney Kate McClymont who continues to succeed against poor choices and policies of tyrannical boards, the previous PPM governments and their politically appointed boards.
OK now can they please stop Primsa / any other large developments currently in the permitting process?
Nothing will change.
Premier Panton, you need to sack this chairman and the whole CPA board ASAP.
Not a chance. They are part of the elite circle.
The appointment of the present CPA membership was the moment at which any doubt as to Panton’s sincerity was removed.
‘Nuff said. Time to move on from this.
(With the law clarified and CPA acting in accordance with the law, not reacting to the ruling. It wasn’t against them, it just clarified the law for all sides to follow. No need to argue about it any more folks.)
What is going to happen now is the CPA will consider the application again, note the NCC view, say it has been considered and the reissue exactly the same decision.
That hideous eyesore needs to go.
The owners tried to repair and correct yet the DOE would prefer it fall into the sea.
The owners applied for permission to tear down and rebuild a cabana that had been built too close to the sea.
So grant permission for the first phase and everybody, except the owners, is happy that the right thing is done.
In light of this ruling, anywhere else in the world, the CPA chairman and his board would either step down or be fired or simply replaced..In Cayman, they will hold on to their position power and their pay even when they are disgraced publicly.
And will spend more taxpayers money going to appeal.
There are numerous instances of authorities and boards literally ignoring court rulings they find to be inconvenient. The system is allowed to operate as a sham – an artifice operated to placate the people of these islands and provide an illusion that we consistently apply the rule of law. #Leggewasright.
Actually, the way it works in Cayman is that government wrong-doers are suspended WITH PAY indefinitely — until they reach retirement — whereupon they retire with full pension! (Translation: Taxpayers be damned !)
And then re-hired in another Gov position thereby drawing a wage and double pension. Brown envelopes. Favours called in. Family ties exploited and funny handshakes all round. It’s the Cayman way.
And votes are bought.
7:38 am Be careful. You may eat those words.
You tell em Chairman Pairaudeau, no one messes with the high and mighty CPA! How do they expect Cayman to prosper unless you honorable members just let all these developers wishes to get carried out. Think this might mess with the consulting business?