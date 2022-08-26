CPA makes terse response to Boggy Sand ruling

DoE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie and lawyer Kate McClymont, who represented the NCC at the judicial review, in front of the cabana at Boggy Sand

(CNS): Central Planning Authority Chairman Ian Pairaudeau issued a terse statement on Thursday about the Grand Court ruling in the judicial review of the ‘Boggy Sand ‘case indicating that the board’s lawyers are reviewing the judgment but made no comment on the findings. The ruling found that the CPA had acted unlawfully when it ignored a directive by the National Conservation Council (NCC) to refuse planning permission for a project in West Bay that threatened the marine environment.

But the main point of the decision was to clarify that the NCC has the power to make such directions to the CPA or other government entities whenever there is a serious threat to a protected habitat or marine species.

The case was triggered after the CPA ignored a directive by the NCC, made via the director of the Department of Environment, not to approve planning permission for a landowner who wanted to tear down and rebuild a cabana and seawall on Boggy Sand Beach.

The existing structure had been built far too close to the ocean and is failing, and the owner wanted to rebuild a new wall and an even bigger two-storey building on the exact footprint. Not only did the application fall far short of the high water mark setback, given that the structure is now in the sea for most of the year, but it also posed a direct threat to the Seven Mile Beach Marine Park.

After the CPA ignored the directive from the NCC and efforts by the council’s chair to resolve the difference in interpretation of the law failed, an application was made to the courts. The result has resolved the long-running dispute between the NCC and the DoE on one hand and the CPA and the planning department on the other by clarifying the meaning of the law.

The point of the unprecedented legal case, which saw one government entity take on another in a courtroom battle, was to get that clarity on the dispute. But Pairaudea’s statement gave no indication that the CPA had accepted the ruling.

“The decision of the Grand Court dated 23rd August 2022 is currently being reviewed by the CPA and its legal counsel and upon completion of that review, the CPA will make any further statements on the matter which the CPA determines to be appropriate at that time,” he said.

This comes after Premier Wayne Panton, the minister for sustainability, said the ruling confirmed the legal relationship between the National Conservation Council and the Central Planning Authority.

But the decision is also important because it solidifies PACT’s stated policy of sustainability and the importance of protecting the environment, especially in planning decisions. As the minister who steered the National Conservation Law through Parliament (then called the Legislative Assembly) in 2013, it was important for Panton to ensure one of the basic aims of the law is upheld.

Given that the NCC was forced to make the unusual move of taking action against another government entity and a politically appointed board, it has been apparent that the Ministry of Sustainability was hoping that the ruling would bring the matter to a close, as stated by chief Officer Jennifer Ahearn, who said the decision to go to court was not taken lightly.

“We look forward to the CPA and other entities continuing to work more collaboratively with the NCC in their considerations,” she said following the release of the important judgment.

Meanwhile, Planning Minister Jay Ebanks, who is responsible for both the planning department and the CPA, has not yet made a statement about the judgment.