Overwater bungalows refused by Cabinet

View from Kingston Bight, Little Cayman (Photo credit: National Trust for the Cayman Islands)

(CNS): A coastal works application for overwater bungalows on Little Cayman has been refused by Cabinet. According to the brief summary document of a Cabinet meeting held on 15 February, which was released on Wednesday evening, permission for what would have been an unprecedented and extremely controversial part of a proposed project at Kingston Bight, on Block 27C Parcel 711, was rejected. However, no details about the decision by government’s front-bench members were revealed.

Peppercorn Investments Ltd, which is owned by Matthew Wight, Naul Bodden and William Maines, was seeking the special licence as part of a wider CI$34 million proposed resort with a dock and overwater cabins similar to those seen in some South Pacific resorts.

Earlier this month, the Cayman Brac and Little Cayman Development Control Board granted planning permission for the land component in what is considered one of the most beautiful spots in Little Cayman adjoining a marine reserve, even though the land and overwater parts of the proposed resort are interconnected.

The application has stirred up fierce opposition from local environmental activists and across the wider community. The Department of Environment had strongly recommended against the coastal works licence, describing the proposal to build overwater bungalows in a marine protected area as “fundamentally unacceptable”.

The decision by the DCB to hear the landside part of the proposed project before a decision was made on the coastal works licence was also widely criticised, since the two elements are closely connected and the developers themselves had said the project would be not be viable without the overwater cabins.

The DoE has urged the government to create a policy to deal with potential applications for this type of development, warning that while this is the first application of its kind, it may not be the last. The DoE believes a clear position must be taken on protecting the country’s marine resources as well as factoring in the dangers posed to such developments from the effects of climate change.

The Cabinet meeting proved to be a good day for the environment, as the inner circle of government also gave the green light to the Protected Area Management Plan for Meagre Bay Pond in Grand Cayman and the Species Conservation Plan for Sybil’s crownbeard (Verbesina caymanensis), found only on Cayman Brac, in accordance with the National Conservation Act.

Both of these plans had been waiting for the official nod for more than two years.