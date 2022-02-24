Overwater bungalows refused by Cabinet
(CNS): A coastal works application for overwater bungalows on Little Cayman has been refused by Cabinet. According to the brief summary document of a Cabinet meeting held on 15 February, which was released on Wednesday evening, permission for what would have been an unprecedented and extremely controversial part of a proposed project at Kingston Bight, on Block 27C Parcel 711, was rejected. However, no details about the decision by government’s front-bench members were revealed.
Peppercorn Investments Ltd, which is owned by Matthew Wight, Naul Bodden and William Maines, was seeking the special licence as part of a wider CI$34 million proposed resort with a dock and overwater cabins similar to those seen in some South Pacific resorts.
Earlier this month, the Cayman Brac and Little Cayman Development Control Board granted planning permission for the land component in what is considered one of the most beautiful spots in Little Cayman adjoining a marine reserve, even though the land and overwater parts of the proposed resort are interconnected.
The application has stirred up fierce opposition from local environmental activists and across the wider community. The Department of Environment had strongly recommended against the coastal works licence, describing the proposal to build overwater bungalows in a marine protected area as “fundamentally unacceptable”.
The decision by the DCB to hear the landside part of the proposed project before a decision was made on the coastal works licence was also widely criticised, since the two elements are closely connected and the developers themselves had said the project would be not be viable without the overwater cabins.
The DoE has urged the government to create a policy to deal with potential applications for this type of development, warning that while this is the first application of its kind, it may not be the last. The DoE believes a clear position must be taken on protecting the country’s marine resources as well as factoring in the dangers posed to such developments from the effects of climate change.
The Cabinet meeting proved to be a good day for the environment, as the inner circle of government also gave the green light to the Protected Area Management Plan for Meagre Bay Pond in Grand Cayman and the Species Conservation Plan for Sybil’s crownbeard (Verbesina caymanensis), found only on Cayman Brac, in accordance with the National Conservation Act.
Both of these plans had been waiting for the official nod for more than two years.
See all Post Cabinet Meeting Summaries in the CNS Library.
This could have been a real boost for the tourism product but now it is ruined.
I’ll bet the developers will just keep reapplying until they get what they want.
Rather than thanking or making deprecating comments about PACT, PPM, UDP, or any other party, why don’t we insist that coastal works applications be reviewed in accordance with enshrined planning laws rather than the whims of a politician who may have been elected with less than 300 votes?
one word: why?
on what basis was this refused?
will wait for answer.
Best decision ever for LC!! Go to Bora Bora if you want over water bungalows!
or Montego Bay, much closer and more relevant.
For now.
the rebellion is being plotted at Fish Shack as we speak they will be hopping mad!
Thanks PACT
Messers Bodden Wight and Maines of Peppercorn Investments Ltd must miss having KT, Joey and the other PPM yes men in Cabinet given this correct decision by the current government.
Please let this be a great reason to celebrate what being Rascals means. I really hope that democracy has spoken, and we’ve set a precedent in standing to big developers.
AMEN!
Thank you PACT Government for doing this not only for the people of Little Cayman but for the entire Cayman Islands.
I am not one to disagree with development but for too long we have allowed Developers to do as they please and I am almost certain that if the PPM Government were still in power they would have approved it.
We not only now have to change the Developers attitude that they can do as they please and going forward the government needs to put in place a condition requiring them to either upgrade or put in the infrastructure surrounding the properties. Government should not have to provide this service.
Lastly, the government needs to put a policy in place to get rid of concessions for all of these multi -million dollar projects.
Finally, sanity prevails for now at least. This is a warning shot across the bow, and DoE rightly advised to put measures in place. Our honourable members are now accountable if they let another crazy development application in the door.
Good, now forget about this stupid idea XXXX
Great news!
Please pin this for all those who keep pretending that Cabinets cannot, or will not, intervene in planning applications when the noise hits. Only lucky for us the wind vane was spun in the correct direction this time…and for as long as that prevailing lasts.
CNS: Cabinet did not intervene in a planning application. This was a coastal works application. All coastal works applications go before Cabinet, not the CPA or the DCB.
Thank you this is a GREAT decision by the PACT Cabinet