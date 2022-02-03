Controversial LC resort gets partial green light
(CNS): A proposed new beach resort development at Kingston Bight on Little Cayman, where developers want to build overwater bungalows, has been given a partial green light after the Cayman Brac and Little Cayman Development Control Board considered the application last week for the land-side component of the project.
The developers have said the overwater cabanas are an intrinsic part of the proposed resort but Cabinet has not yet granted permission for the coastal works, which the Department of Environment described in its technical submissions as “fundamentally unacceptable“.
The DoE has strongly recommended against the coastal works application for a catalogue of reasons, which are set out in the technical review and outlined on the DCB agenda.
The department had also raised concerns that the DCB was hearing the land-side application by Peppercorn Investments before a decision has been made regarding the overwater bungalows, which the developers say are necessary to make the project viable.
The developers have not withdrawn the coastal works application, despite carving it out from the planning application that has now been approved.
The DoE had stated that because the applicant continues to pursue permission for both the land-based components and the overwater bungalows, the decision by the DCB to hear one part of the project did not allow for a comprehensive review of the impact of the entire development.
“Fundamentally, the DoE does not consider that these new plans indicate a commitment from the applicant to pursue a development of a land-based hotel resort only. The full project still includes overwater bungalows and approving this development is planning on a piece-meal basis. Trying to ‘slice up’ and separate parts of the project to avoid a comprehensive review of the likely impacts of the project as a whole is contrary to best practice,” the DoE had said.
The DoE experts noted a catalogue of issues about the overwater component, given that it will be an unprecedented decision. In addition to the environmental consequences, there are questions over the economic benefit that could flow to a single developer from using crown land in a marine park that belongs to everyone. But they also had concerns about the plans for the land-side development.
The site is a nesting habitat for the Sister Island Rock Iguana. In addition, the plans indicate that the developer intends to erect a number of hard structures on the beach within the 75ft setback that will reduce the beach area, which will expose the resort to inundation from the sea.
“It does not seem practical for a hotel resort to limit the size of the beach from the outset,” the experts said in their submissions. “The DoE does not support the coastal setback based on the current design of the proposed development. It is strongly recommended that the design be revised to move the structures as far back from the beach as possible to give the largest area possible.”
There is no development plan for Little Cayman but the national 1977 plan points out that care should be taken over hotel development “to keep the natural amenities including beach and shore available for the public,” an ideal that appears to have been long forgotten on Grand Cayman.
With no development plan for Little Cayman, there are also questions about the socioeconomic impact of this project. If the whole thing goes ahead, it will be the largest resort on the island.
“There are likely to be significant adverse impacts… due to the pressures on the infrastructure of Little Cayman. The Proposed Development may not be sustainable for Little Cayman nor in line with the tourism product for Little Cayman,” the DoE stated.
Flight capacity, places for employees to live, the amount of waste that will be generated, the supply chain, and the impact on infrastructure are all areas that should have been considered before the resort was given planning permission.
As a result, the DoE concluded that if this were to be given planning permission, as is now the case, and then a coastal works licence for the overwater bungalows, it would require a full environmental impact assessment.
“The DoE maintains its position that the principle of the acceptability of the overwater bungalows should first be established through Cabinet’s determination of the coastal works application. Should Cabinet be minded to grant approval, the in-water and land-based components should be screened for an EIA. In advance of this determination the planning application should be held in abeyance,” the DoE had said.
Nevertheless, the DCB granted planning permission, including allowing structures to be built on the beach and with no specific conditions for environmental protection or climate change resilience, as per the current government policy.
According to the letter granting planning permission, which has been seen by CNS, the only conditions relating to environmental issues is that the developers arrange a walkthrough of the site before work starts to check for iguanas and, as is normally the case, no excavations of foundation work can begin during the rock iguana nesting season.
See the DCB agenda and the DoE technical review in the CNS Library.
Category: development, Local News
Is the true that owners of the bungalows will also have permits to fish at the grouper spawning sites during the January full moon?
CNS: No. There are no exceptions to the ban.
this is great, I plan to conceive my next offspring at this facility
Of course it will happen! Greed, corruption and nepotism drives the entire Cayman Islands Government POLITICAL AND EXECUTIVE Branches!!
Build them, we need the income.
Who is the “We” ?
Stop them, we need to preserve what we have left of our most valuable possession – our natural environmental heritage. It is a gem of our past, but if not protected, will not be there for our future.
Awful news. Not content with ruining Grand Cayman let’s now destroy Little Cayman.
The Sister Islands need to get some planning zones sorted out ASAP. At the moment, there are none giving free reign to the vultures and parasites that call themselves developers.
CAYMAN, GET YOUR FREAKING ACT TOGETHER!!
This is so incredibly sad.
Absolutely tragic.
Developers are well on the way to destroying Seven Mile Beach so now let’s try and destroy the beaches on Little Cayman too.
Great profits for developers on Little Cayman.
Never a better time to buy on Little Cayman
Better yet, let’s destroy South Sound and the rest of West Bay while we’re at it. Don’t stop the carnival! Turtles all the way down, bobo
It is the way… The Cayman Way!
Furreal bobo.
NO NO NO! What is wrong with the planning board!? Approving these overwater bungalows would be utter depravity and would make an absolute mockery of the marine parks/reserves. It also sets a dangerous precedent. If these overwater bungalows are approved what’s to stop others from being built. Cayman is not Tahiti or the Maldives. Stop trying to make us look like something we are not. The beautiful thing about LC for both locals and tourists alike is its natural beauty and how undeveloped it is. Not only would it cause damage to the seagrass, mangroves, and marine life (the area is a breeding ground for sharks, grey snapper, and lobster to name a few) any huts/bungalows would be destroyed with the next TS/hurricane. PACT, many of us voted you in because we thought you would be different from the PPM. We hoped you would be more considerate of the environment and put a halt to all this runaway development. Thus far you have not done this. Get your act together for the love of god!
It’s not what’s wrong with the planning board, it’s the planning regulations that permit the development which has received approval.
Over water, or over QUEEN’s bottom developments are decided by cabinet, not the planning board.
So will it be Pact, or will it be UDP that permits the overwater bungalows…?
The problem, in part, is that the Planning Board only have control over the land works; something of this magnitude should be submitted to Coastal before anything else. I think the builders are trying to do an end run.
I think we all need to step up and contact our MPs, for all the good it will do. Protest, make our voices heard. Already our votes are worthless if those we elect recombine into a team that is contrary to the platform for which we voted.
12:15 pm READ THE ARTICLE !! The planning board did NOT approve the over-water bungalows….they can’t because it’s not their responsibility. Cabinet has responsibility for coastal works licenses
And why have Cabinet not denied the Coastal Works…understand the bigger picture
Take your crap elsewhere developer scum.
They local , bobo
Are you willing to say that to the Caymanians who sold out this property?????
The developers have a lot of local influence, if permission for the over water cabanas is given then the credibility of all those involved including Cabinet goes out the window.
The developers ARe local
Before asking why, read this and share with others asking why, and then thank Kayla Young
https://periodismoinvestigativo.com/2022/01/cayman-foreign-investors-identity-crisis/
Excellent article. Should be required reading for high school students. Thanks for posting.
Reading this I am surprised Caymanian young people don’t form a Green Party.
Certainly a need for such a party here.
So much for the Ministry of Climate Resiliency. And PACT was supposed to change things. Some people sure got fooled.
How can the chairman of Brac board make decisions on a project when his relative son is a shareholder in this project ?? The recent meeting witnessed of certain board member eating and drinking with shareholders says it all . Little Cayman Finished now too .i encourage some to see land registry to see who bought land after the last election and see exactly where it is relative to this project.
That would be called Corruption, we’re it true, and were the concept to exist in the Cayman Islands. While we are clamoring for Eric Bush’s head on a plate, let’s remember that if he is guilty of anything, he is far from alone. We are rotten to the core. The Commissioner of Police and the Attorney General are amongst those who should be publicly explaining why our perceptions are so inconsistent with their actions.
Fish rots from the head down
Any analysis of what is going on may lead directly to perceptions of corruption. You understand this, right Governor? YOU are ultimately responsible for this #worldclassshitshow. Why the inaction? Why does we continue to suffer the consequences of atrocious governance?
Wow the destruction of little Cayman begins what a disgrace ! Cayman we are done !
Please name the individuals of the developers, front companies and owners associated with this project.
https://www.planning.ky/dcb/#members
Cool. Thank you. OK – does anyone have access to the Land Information system? Could they let us know if anyone named, or any close relatives or business associates of those named, or any government officials have bought land in close proximity over the last couple of years? Does anyone have an interest in the concrete business in Little Cayman? Let’s see what a CNS community investigation might uncover. Perhaps nothing, but a little investigative journalism can never hurt in a democracy, ESPECIALLY WHEN IT APPEARS CLEAR THAT OUR ROBUST LAW ENFORCERS NEVER DO SHIT. (Thank you for permitting the rant).
Thanks for the link to the planning board members.
Now, lets see if someone can post the individuals, front companies and owners associated with this over-the ocean project.
Owners/developers:
Matthew White (Caymanian – parents Ian Wight & Debbie Wight (deceased))
Naul Bodden (long time Caymanian. Do your own research, but many business interests)
William (Bill) Maines (Caymanian & owns the land. Status grant by cabinet 2012 – motion brought by Franz Manderson & supported by McKeeva Bush).
Much bigger-
Matthew Wight (married to Stephanie Foster)
Matthew runs NCB which is the preferred developer for Dart’s project OLEA
Architect is John Doak, married to Jackie Doak of Dart
Actually doesn’t really matter who it is, this is how it rolls in Cayman and has been like this for decades.
O wonderful. The same people who brought us the Tides monstrosity.
SOLUTION: The Cayman Brac and Little Cayman Development Control Board needs to be disbanded and the elected officials that appointed them should be relieved of their duties immediately.
Agreed and also the new officials should make it their top priority to work towards a Sister Islands development plan. These islands are so small compared to Grand and cannot afford not to have one.
You expected better from JuJu’s cronies? Why not try it first in South Sound or East End?
No Bobo. This is just a test. The big one soon come in Cayman Kai. Just have to iron out some kinks first. Little Cayman is being relegated to the role of crash test dummy.
Soon come, bobo