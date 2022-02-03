Controversial LC resort gets partial green light

View from Kingston Bight, Little Cayman (Photo credit: National Trust for the Cayman Islands)

(CNS): A proposed new beach resort development at Kingston Bight on Little Cayman, where developers want to build overwater bungalows, has been given a partial green light after the Cayman Brac and Little Cayman Development Control Board considered the application last week for the land-side component of the project.

The developers have said the overwater cabanas are an intrinsic part of the proposed resort but Cabinet has not yet granted permission for the coastal works, which the Department of Environment described in its technical submissions as “fundamentally unacceptable“.

The DoE has strongly recommended against the coastal works application for a catalogue of reasons, which are set out in the technical review and outlined on the DCB agenda.

The department had also raised concerns that the DCB was hearing the land-side application by Peppercorn Investments before a decision has been made regarding the overwater bungalows, which the developers say are necessary to make the project viable.

The developers have not withdrawn the coastal works application, despite carving it out from the planning application that has now been approved.

The DoE had stated that because the applicant continues to pursue permission for both the land-based components and the overwater bungalows, the decision by the DCB to hear one part of the project did not allow for a comprehensive review of the impact of the entire development.

“Fundamentally, the DoE does not consider that these new plans indicate a commitment from the applicant to pursue a development of a land-based hotel resort only. The full project still includes overwater bungalows and approving this development is planning on a piece-meal basis. Trying to ‘slice up’ and separate parts of the project to avoid a comprehensive review of the likely impacts of the project as a whole is contrary to best practice,” the DoE had said.

The DoE experts noted a catalogue of issues about the overwater component, given that it will be an unprecedented decision. In addition to the environmental consequences, there are questions over the economic benefit that could flow to a single developer from using crown land in a marine park that belongs to everyone. But they also had concerns about the plans for the land-side development.

The site is a nesting habitat for the Sister Island Rock Iguana. In addition, the plans indicate that the developer intends to erect a number of hard structures on the beach within the 75ft setback that will reduce the beach area, which will expose the resort to inundation from the sea.

“It does not seem practical for a hotel resort to limit the size of the beach from the outset,” the experts said in their submissions. “The DoE does not support the coastal setback based on the current design of the proposed development. It is strongly recommended that the design be revised to move the structures as far back from the beach as possible to give the largest area possible.”

There is no development plan for Little Cayman but the national 1977 plan points out that care should be taken over hotel development “to keep the natural amenities including beach and shore available for the public,” an ideal that appears to have been long forgotten on Grand Cayman.

With no development plan for Little Cayman, there are also questions about the socioeconomic impact of this project. If the whole thing goes ahead, it will be the largest resort on the island.

“There are likely to be significant adverse impacts… due to the pressures on the infrastructure of Little Cayman. The Proposed Development may not be sustainable for Little Cayman nor in line with the tourism product for Little Cayman,” the DoE stated.

Flight capacity, places for employees to live, the amount of waste that will be generated, the supply chain, and the impact on infrastructure are all areas that should have been considered before the resort was given planning permission.

As a result, the DoE concluded that if this were to be given planning permission, as is now the case, and then a coastal works licence for the overwater bungalows, it would require a full environmental impact assessment.

“The DoE maintains its position that the principle of the acceptability of the overwater bungalows should first be established through Cabinet’s determination of the coastal works application. Should Cabinet be minded to grant approval, the in-water and land-based components should be screened for an EIA. In advance of this determination the planning application should be held in abeyance,” the DoE had said.

Nevertheless, the DCB granted planning permission, including allowing structures to be built on the beach and with no specific conditions for environmental protection or climate change resilience, as per the current government policy.

According to the letter granting planning permission, which has been seen by CNS, the only conditions relating to environmental issues is that the developers arrange a walkthrough of the site before work starts to check for iguanas and, as is normally the case, no excavations of foundation work can begin during the rock iguana nesting season.