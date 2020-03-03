Judge orders port referendum law quashed

Shirley Roulstone (right) with lawyer Kate McClymont from Broadhurst LLC

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government has been ordered to quash the referendum law it passed to pave the way for the people’s vote on the cruise port project. Justice Time Owen, who had found that the legislation was incompatible with the constitution, said in this latest ruling on the remedy following the judicial review on the matter that if the court did not quash the law, it would be complicit in a “legal fiction” and that this had to be done to remove any doubt about its illegality.

Government had argued that there was no need to quash the law as it was going to replace it in any event. But the judge said the arguments made by government were a last minute submission and essentially unconvincing.

Meanwhile, the lawyers representing Shirley Roulstone, a member of the Cruise Port Referendum campaign group who brought the case challenging the government on a number of aspects of the law, had argued from the beginning that if the judge agreed with them that the law was unconstitutional, then it should be quashed.

Taking some time to consider the order he should make, Justice Owen delivered his decision on Monday and handed yet another win to Roulstone and the CPR, once again highlighting the government’s efforts to undermine its own people’s democratic rights.

The CIG will now have to withdraw the legislation unless it follows through on its recent declaration that it would appeal, in which case the unconstitutional legislation will remain on the statute books until that appeal is addressed. Government has not yet filed any grounds of appeal.

Owen noted that if the CIG disagrees with this order remedying the unconstitutionality of the law, then they could address it in their appeal.