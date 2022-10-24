Doctor identified as victim in recent fatal crash
(CNS): Amber Bianca Martinez (29), a doctor at the Health Services Authority, has been confirmed as the victim in the single-vehicle crash on the Queen’s Highway around 6am on Friday. Martinez was understood to be driving to work at the hospital when her silver Honda Fit came off the road and burst into flames. Police have not given any further details of how the fatal crash happened but it remains under investigation.
Category: Local News
So sad. RIP.
Cayman roads are in need of a full reevaluation.
Rest in peace.
Condolences to Ambers family and friends.