Doctor identified as victim in recent fatal crash

| 24/10/2022 | 2 Comments
Cayman News Service
Amber Bianca Martinez

(CNS): Amber Bianca Martinez (29), a doctor at the Health Services Authority, has been confirmed as the victim in the single-vehicle crash on the Queen’s Highway around 6am on Friday. Martinez was understood to be driving to work at the hospital when her silver Honda Fit came off the road and burst into flames. Police have not given any further details of how the fatal crash happened but it remains under investigation.

Share your vote!


How do you feel after reading this?
  • Fascinated
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry
  • Bored
  • Afraid
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: ,

Category: Local News

Comments (2)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Anonymous says:
    24/10/2022 at 2:03 pm

    So sad. RIP.

    Cayman roads are in need of a full reevaluation.

    12
    5
    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    24/10/2022 at 1:27 pm

    Rest in peace.
    Condolences to Ambers family and friends.

    23
    2
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«
»