Cayman needs policy for over-water development

Over-water bungalows in French Polynesia (photo courtesy of Royal Huahine)

(CNS): The Cayman Islands needs to develop a policy on how to deal with planning and coastal works applications for over-water developments, a meeting of government agencies recently concluded, following the first submission of its kind for a controversial project in Little Cayman recently made to the Ministry of Sustainability.

While the Department of Environment has made it clear that this application should be refused because of its location, the pace of beachfront development in Cayman means it is unlikely to be the last for this type of development.

The DoE was asked to screen the application by Peppercorn Investments, which was also applying for a coastal works licence for this proposed project at Kingston Bight to see if it needed an environmental impact assessment.

But the DoE said it became evident that the “proposed development raised issues which go beyond the remit of an EIA”, especially because it is in a marine reserve and because a private sector developer was seeking permission to use the sea bed, which belongs to the Cayman people, for their direct profit.

“In the absence of a development plan for the Sister Islands or any policy framework for this type of infrastructure, there has not been a national conversation on the acceptability or appropriateness of this type of development for the Islands,” the DoE stated in its technical review document submitted to Cabinet about the project.

The department raised concerns that the approval frameworks and processes, such as a coastal work licence or a planning application, do not adequately deal with this type of infrastructure. The idea of a one-off royalty for use of crown land may not be the appropriate financial structure for this type of development, the DoE warned.

As a result, earlier this year the DoE convened a meeting with other relevant government departments and ministries to discuss both the proposal and the wider issue of over-water habitable structures. The meeting was attended by planning, environment and lands ministries, as well as Lands & Survey, the Department of Tourism, the Department of Planning and the DoE.

There were issues about this particular proposal for all the attendees because of the location within a Marine Protected Area in South Hole Sound Marine Reserve. But the longer term implications of developers wanting to do this type of construction also gave cause for concern.

“It was also agreed by all attendees that the country needs to develop a policy for this type of infrastructure to ensure that it is appropriately sited and regulated, minimises the impacts on the environment and delivers a positive visitor experience,” the DoE said. “This would set the framework for assessing and reviewing future applications.”

The DoE said that on behalf of the National Conservation Council, it will work on developing the policy, in consultation with relevant agency stakeholders, over the coming months.

There will also be an opportunity for public consultation, since as there are concerns this sort of development is viewed unfavorably by the broader community. The concept not only challenges the idea of the sea belonging to everyone but there is increasing evidence that it is unsustainable.

Over-water development in other jurisdictions has been shown to be harmful to marine environments due to the changing light conditions from shading and turbidity generated from suspended sediment during construction. Electricity and sewage provision for over-water dwellings also present environmental problems.

Cayman is already seeing a growing public backlash to runaway coastal development that is preventing local people from enjoying the beaches and coastal waters, and there is concern that such a development would set a precedent for beachfront landowners seeking to maximize their profit from oceanfront property.