Cruise lines still refuse to tender mega-ships
(CNS): The number of cruise passengers expected to visit the Cayman Islands in future years is predicted to drop significantly, Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan said following recent meetings with the cruise lines. Without a cruise berthing facility in George Town, Carnival and Royal Caribbean are still refusing to tender their larger ships, and as they increase the number of those mega vessels in this region, the number of passengers calling will decrease by around 50% by 2024.
Speaking at the Cayman Islands Tourism Association annual meeting on Thursday, Bryan, who has spent much of the last month on the road attending tourism-related events, updated the private sector members on the sector in general.
Speaking about the Florida Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) Conference in the Dominican Republic earlier this month, he said the larger cruise lines had confirmed the likely decrease in passengers they will be bringing next year and the year after. Bryan said it was unfortunate, but “due to our lack of a walk-on, walk-off facility”, the larger ships are unwilling to tender, mostly because of the “time it takes to ferry passengers on and off the ships”.
But he stressed that the PACT Government would not go against the wishes of the people and there would be no dock. Instead, he has been engaging with other cruise lines with smaller ships to encourage them to make more calls over the year. He said discussions with lines operating smaller ships with passengers that have higher spending power were encouraging and they will still be coming and even increasing the number of calls.
By 2024, the annual cruise visitor numbers to Cayman will be around 746,000 as the major cruise lines cut calls to this destination. While that is around half the number of passengers seen at the peak of cruise tourism in 2019, the current tourism policy is to focus on the quality of guests rather than the number.
Overnight tourism is expected to gradually return to pre-pandemic numbers, with guests predicted to spend more when they are here during 2023, which will be the first full year of both stay-over and cruise tourism.
Bryan said he appreciated those focused on the cruise sector would need to prepare for the decline. He said that by 2024, Royal Caribbean will be bringing 100,000 fewer cruisers than in 2019, and Carnival is cutting the number of ships from 327 to 171 next year. Given the certainty of fewer cruise passengers but an increase in stay-over visitors, he advised business owners to “fine-tune” their operations and “be smart with your business decisions”.
In the meantime, he said, his ministry had been in “encouraging” discussions with cruise lines operating smaller ships with passengers with a higher yield, such as MSC Cruises and Holland America, and that Cayman could “look forward to their schedules being maintained and possibly increasing in the near future”.
But with airlift growing and market campaigns having the desired effect, the minister was extremely optimistic about the increase in the far more lucrative overnight market, which is already shaping up to be the best winter season on record. “The projections indicate that growth will continue in 2023 and capacity into the Cayman Islands will surpass 2019 numbers,” he said.
Even though American Airlines and other US-based carriers will be flying fewer people here during this coming winter season, the new Cayman Airways flight to LAX and other additional airlines coming to Cayman, overall airlift numbers are increasing by about 1% compared to 2019.
Marc Langevin, the outgoing CITA president and manager of the Ritz-Carlton, said that visitor numbers are finally back on track after the border closures. He said the three big hotels and other accommodation sectors were expecting the last three months of this year to be even better than the record-breaking 2019 season. The tourism ministry’s target for 2022 was 40% of the 2019 figure, which would equate to about 200,000 passengers and would easily be exceeded, officials have confirmed.
If anything, the last couple of years have shown that Cayman can survive quiet well without cruise ships. Those visitors don’t spend a dime anymore here, just linger around Town browsing and nothing more.
That’s good, Cayman is small why do we need an influx of cruise ships and people when we can’t even take care of what we get now. stick to what we have now and call it a day. Greed is what i smell.
Great news! Might get served quicker in Burger King, Subway and KFC now.
shame because many people and cruise lines want to come here. somehow cayman cannot do docking facilities but most other places can???….how?
concentrate on quality over quantity….plus let cruise ships stay overnight
Promise??? 😍
Fear not good people … the Jamaicans and Cubans will surely continue to arrive via canoe and non-seaworthy vessel, respectively and we will roll out our usual welcome carpet to them.
Excellent news!!!!
If we had a pro-active Dept of Tourism they would be seizing on that information as an excellent marketing opportunity and seeking to attract the 100-200 passenger ‘Expedition’ ships that now stay in the more exclusive destinations in the Eastern Caribbean. Those ships cater to very high net worth passengers who buy more than T-shirts.
We dont need no stinkin’ cruise ships.
(best said in a strong mexican accent)
I’m very grateful to read this. This will be much better anyway, less tourists, yet higher spend tourists will mean that the experience will be much nicer. I bet MCS and Holland America are more than happier to come now that they won’t be lumped with the Carnival cruises.
Enough with the cruise berth talk.
People need to think outside the box of environmentally marine life friendly solutions like the 50 story Dart tower That reduces forest wetland destruction but still enhances growth on island. Isn’t the average cruise ship passenger spending under $15 dollars when on island for 5-6 hours. If Cayman can get through the pandemic well then Cayman can adapt to post pandemic reduced cruise ship visitors and focus on stay over vacationers. When in doubt ask yourself What Would Flipper Say about this? Flipper would do 3 squeaks and shake his tail at the idea of a berthing cruise facility.
Hip hip, hoooorahhhhh!!!!
We don’t want them here anyway. Terrible for the environment. Bryan should know how the majority feel about Cruises Ships. Concentrate on the smaller highend ships and stay over tourist. Let’s be a high end destination please.
What is there to offer?
High end my back side
Cayman is expensive mediocrity in every aspect
Good thing we’re not a mega size island then.
Kenny’s relying on that LAX flight, I’m not so sure about that one. Perhaps they can add one to Western Canada as well? Or add on a leg after LAX?
Canadian flights seem to be doing well as usual.
Vegas baby!
Build our berthing facility Kenny!
BTW – When is the referendum being held?
While I feel for those that will lose out on this news, the writing has been on the wall since 2020. If you haven’t figured out a plan B for your future, you best get on it quick.
It’s like travel agents, whilst there are still a few out there it’s not a growing segment so if you’re still in it, then be prepared for less business. We can’t stay in the 90’s or the 2000’s just for a few…
Best news we have had for a while.
This is even better news than if the gov had a plan to reduce cruise tourism.