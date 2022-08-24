Man gets 16 years for part in deadly gunfight

Scene of shooting on Martin Lane

(CNS): Mikkyle Brandon Leslie (36) was handed a 16-year prison term on Wednesday for his part in a gang-related shoot-out at a bar in Central George Town last summer in which two men lost their lives and two others were wounded. When the unknown killer had begun shooting outside the Globe Bar on Martin Drive on 1 July 2021, Leslie had returned fire, as he was unlawfully armed at the time with an unlicensed semi-automatic 9mm pistol. Leslie then escaped from the scene uninjured.

Leslie, also known as Brandon Leslie-Ebanks, was initially a suspect in the murder of Mark Andre Ebanks (36), who died at the scene, and Eldon Charles Walton (55), who died in hospital two weeks later. However, he was ultimately only charged with illegal possession of a firearm.

Leslie was arrested at the airport shortly after the shoot-out on suspicion of murder but it was soon clear he was not the killer. Nevertheless, CCTV and other evidence, including Leslie’s own phone messages, all pointed to the fact that he was armed with an illegal weapon that he had used.

Leslie, Ebanks, Walton and two other people had been shot at by the killer while they were drinking and chatting outside the bar. But when the shooting started, Leslie had fired back and then run from the scene unscathed. No one has been charged with the murder of either Ebanks or Walton.

Their deaths were followed just over a week later, on 9 July, by another gang-related shooting in George Town, which police believed was connected. Wayne Eron McLean was murdered and five other people were injured at Vic’s bar in the industrial area when a gunman burst into that bar and opened fire. Murder and attempted murder charges against Ezekiel Carter (36) for the murder of McLean were dropped by the crown in November.

So far, Leslie is the only person who has been convicted in connection with last summer’s spate of gang-related shootings and killings.

Despite Leslie’s claims of self-defence in mitigation, Justice Phillip St John-Stevens, who had presided over the judge-alone trial, said his immersion in the gun culture had aggravated the circumstances of his case. He pointed out that he had gone out for a drink with friends in a public place armed with a semi-automatic loaded weapon without any lawful justification. He had fired the weapon on several occasions and then proceeded to brag about his involvement in the gunfight in social media messages.

During the trial, Leslie, who is Caymanian, had denied the charges and claimed that in the messages he was just bragging to friends he was trying to impress in the United States, where he was living before the shooting. He claimed that he did not have a gun and had left the scene before the shooting. But although some of the messages did appear to be an exaggeration of his part in the shoot-out, evidence indicated that Leslie was present when the unknown killer had opened fire. Leslie was also caught on CCTV running from the scene minutes after the first shot was fired.

Given the circumstances of the offender and the offence, and concern in Cayman society that gun violence is escalating because of the young men who possess illegal guns, the judge said the mandatory minimum sentence for the possession of an unlicensed weapon had to be increased in this case. He also noted that Leslie was convicted in Florida in 2013 for conspiracy to import guns into the Cayman Islands, including a weapon that was used in a crime here.

As he handed down the 16-year sentence, the judge said that the time Leslie spent on electronic curfew before being remanded and the time he has already served on remand, which totalled 413 days, would be taken into consideration.

Leslie was also convicted in 2010 of the murder of Omar Samuels in McField Lane, George Town, in 2009. But he and two other men were acquitted in 2011 by the Court of Appeal. It was therefore not taken into consideration in this trial.