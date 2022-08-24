Calls made for gov’t to save threatened skate park

Black Pearl Skate Park

(CNS): Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart has added his voice to growing calls in the community for government to step in and do something to save the Black Pearl Skate Park from closure after it emerged that the Grand Harbour Commercial Centre is being sold. While the future of the shopping centre and surrounding land remains in question, it appears that the park, which is said to be losing money, is due to be closed as the new owners look at redeveloping the site.

A petition was launched at the weekend and parents across the island have flooded social media with calls for someone to step in. Rufus Davies, who is now at university but grew up using the park, started the petition to draw attention to the potential loss of the largest outdoor concrete skate park in the region and one of the largest in the world. It has so far been signed by almost 2,000 residents.

The park has been seen as a safe haven for young people and a valuable community space, and has hosted competitions with appearances by stars such as Shaun White, Tony Hawk and Bam Margera. The RCIPS has also used the park for community outreach projects where officers have taught youngsters how to skate.

Davies said the petition was a request that whatever development now gets underway at Grand Harbour, the skate park remains intact. He pointed out that in an ideal world such a facility should be owned by the government, something many parents posting on social media support.

“The goal of this is petition is that while the park is put under new management, it is not subject to damage by development but maintained and well kept for the national treasure it is,” Davies said on the petition page.

CNS contacted Sports Minister Bernie Bush and his chief officer in the ministry about the potential closure and whether government was willing to help, and we are awaiting a response.

We also contacted McTaggart, MP for George Town East, the constituency where the park is located, and he, too, called on the government to step in, saying that its closure would be regrettable.

“Black Pearl opened over 15 years ago and quickly became a popular place for wholesome skating and skateboarding for Cayman’s youth. Anything that gets our kids off their electronic devices and involved in wholesome outdoor activity is a very good thing. I also recall the park attracted international skateboarders who showed their skills at organised competitions and the like because of its large size and uniqueness,” McTaggart said.

He said he was unaware of the details of the sale at this point but if the park itself is available for purchase as a stand-alone site, the government should consider buying it.

“Of course, the park’s cost and affordability, coupled with the facility’s physical condition, would play a role in any decision,” McTaggart stated. “Nonetheless, I recall that within government, the skate park was considered an asset, not only for use by residents but also for its general tourism and sports tourism potential. I would think that, at a minimum, the ministers responsible for sports, tourism, and health and wellness would be interested in looking at what can be done by government.”