Gunman was returning fire, says lawyer

RCIPS van outside the courthouse

(CNS): Mikkyle Brandon Leslie (36) could be facing more than a decade behind bars over a loaded gun that he fired outside a bar in George Town in February 2020. But at a sentencing hearing on Wednesday, his defence attorney told the court that Leslie had come under fire before he used the gun, which should be taken into consideration. The mandatory minimum term of ten years in jail for the possession of an unlicensed firearm could be increased because of a previous conviction in the United States for smuggling guns, but Carina Clare, from Samson Law, tried to persuade the court not to increase the sentence, arguing that Leslie had fired the gun in self-defence.

Leslie, also known as Brandon Leslie-Ebanks, was initially charged with attempted murder after he was arrested at the airport days after the incident on Shedden Road, in which at least two people were shot, one of whom was severely wounded. However, it was later discovered that Leslie only fired his weapon after another gunman started firing a hail of bullets into the crowd, which included Leslie, outside a bar on Shedden Road.

Clare pointed out that the gunman who had actually wounded people that night has never been apprehended. The court heard that as the bullets were raining down on Leslie and the group he was with, he pulled out his own gun and returned fire.

Leslie is no stranger to guns. In 2013 he was convicted in Florida of smuggling guns and ammunition from the US to the Cayman Islands inside refrigerators and was given a 46-month sentence. He was arrested in connection with that case in 2011. About a month before that he had been acquitted on appeal of murder here in Cayman and had returned to Florida, where he had been living before he was jailed. Leslie was one of three men whose 2010 convictions for killing Omar Samuels were quashed.

During the sentencing hearing for this latest case, prosecutor Scott Wainwright suggested that Leslie’s previous conviction in the US for gun-running was an aggravating factor, especially since some of the ammunition smuggled into Cayman was used in a crime here. He also argued that because the gun he used in this case was fired multiple times, the judge could increase the minimum ten-year term.

Justice Phillip St John-Stevens, who presided over the case, said he would need time to consider the arguments and would deliver his sentencing ruling in August.