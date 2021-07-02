One dead after 4 men gunned down on GT street

Scene of Thursday night’s shooting on Martin Lane

(CNS): Police have opened a murder inquiry after a spate of gun violence on the streets of George Town turned deadly late last night, when one of three men gunned down on Martin Drive in the central area of the capital was killed. Three men were wounded, one of whom was treated at the murder scene and then taken to hospital, and another two men arrived at the emergency room separately by private vehicles. As they sought to reassure the community, senior police officers said that the RCIPS is increasing armed patrols.

“We understand that this is concerning, especially in light of other recent firearm incidents,” said Deputy Commissioner Kurt Walton. “In response, we are deploying additional armed patrols for heightened armed visibility. We would like to assure members of the community that we are taking this incident seriously, and public safety is always our first priority.”

This latest shooting happened at around 11:00pm Thursday, 1 July. When police arrived at Martin Lane they found two men who had been shot, one of whom was unresponsive. Emergency services attended the location and both men were transported to hospital, where the unresponsive patient, a 36-year-old man from George Town, was pronounced dead.

A third man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound that he was reported to have sustained in the same incident, and a fourth man arrived ten minutes before midnight, also with a gunshot wound, but police said it is not clear if he received his injuries in the same shooting.

According to social media reports, witnesses are reporting that more than a dozen gunshots were fired in what is being described as a mass shooting.

The violence follows a string of incidents over the last month involving guns around George Town and West Bay, where several men have been injured as a result of shootings at bars, shops, on the street and in home invasions in what appears to be gang-related violence that began with a shooting in the Jungle Bar. However, the RCIPS has not confirmed links between at least six firearms incidents since the beginning of June.

A Major Incident Room has now been opened as investigations continue. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the RCIPS at 649-2930.