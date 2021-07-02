One dead after 4 men gunned down on GT street
(CNS): Police have opened a murder inquiry after a spate of gun violence on the streets of George Town turned deadly late last night, when one of three men gunned down on Martin Drive in the central area of the capital was killed. Three men were wounded, one of whom was treated at the murder scene and then taken to hospital, and another two men arrived at the emergency room separately by private vehicles. As they sought to reassure the community, senior police officers said that the RCIPS is increasing armed patrols.
“We understand that this is concerning, especially in light of other recent firearm incidents,” said Deputy Commissioner Kurt Walton. “In response, we are deploying additional armed patrols for heightened armed visibility. We would like to assure members of the community that we are taking this incident seriously, and public safety is always our first priority.”
This latest shooting happened at around 11:00pm Thursday, 1 July. When police arrived at Martin Lane they found two men who had been shot, one of whom was unresponsive. Emergency services attended the location and both men were transported to hospital, where the unresponsive patient, a 36-year-old man from George Town, was pronounced dead.
A third man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound that he was reported to have sustained in the same incident, and a fourth man arrived ten minutes before midnight, also with a gunshot wound, but police said it is not clear if he received his injuries in the same shooting.
According to social media reports, witnesses are reporting that more than a dozen gunshots were fired in what is being described as a mass shooting.
The violence follows a string of incidents over the last month involving guns around George Town and West Bay, where several men have been injured as a result of shootings at bars, shops, on the street and in home invasions in what appears to be gang-related violence that began with a shooting in the Jungle Bar. However, the RCIPS has not confirmed links between at least six firearms incidents since the beginning of June.
A Major Incident Room has now been opened as investigations continue. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the RCIPS at 649-2930.
I see once again ex pats get it in the neck. Let me remind you that Meals on Wheels was set up by Rotary on the drive and enthusiasm of a Canadian, Larry Chomyn. Many of the delivery people of this food are expats.
The Scranton area has a number of residents who are the recipients of food supplied by Meals on Wheels. A certain well known past president of the Rotary club has been delivering such food sine the programme started. You may have heard of him , Derek Haines MBE. In future perhaps he should wear a gun to protect the citizens of Scranton. By the way I know how well he can shoot.
It’s not the first and it definitely won’t be the last.
Play stupid games win stupid prizes.
When your leadership is Gangsta, your youth will be Gangsta. You were expecting them to turn out like the Governor?
If only the football pitch had lights.
3 Untapped new industries..
Numbers Lotto
Topless beaches
Recreational Ganja
This is what happens when you deny young Caymanian men the chance to succeed in opportunities that are given away to expats. The school to prison pathway is rampant in our society.
You’re definitely not raising your kids right, but how is that the fault o other people?
Expats must be out today because the truth hurts them most. It is reflected in the like : dislike ratio of your comment!
Expats’ parents made them study hard and with a good education they prospered. It was not given to them. Where are the Caymanian students’ parents? Do the students themselves not see the successful, educated, degreed expats eating their lunch?
Your ignorance explains a lot about why young Caymanian men will never do well in a society. You are too full of knowledge to learn anything more.
Social Media / Poverty / Drugs / Punk Attitude Towards Life / Wannabe Gangstas / all need to be addressed Now .Or let them kill each other of and pray no innocent victims get killed .
See chapo still hiding since that jungle thing that started all this. Leadfire till he is found.
You central boys really are a bunch of nuisance waste men that don’t want nothing out of life than smoke weed and promote violence! some of y’all ain’t scared of using guns and knives but y’all are scared of work!? Please get a life you waste man about more “leadfire” 😂
life? its clearly gang life fool. you know nothing about – stay at work heathen.
Gang life is an illusion. It’s the ultimate pyramid scheme of stupidity.
Weak minded fools doing the bidding of someone else. It’s about as glamorous as getting shot down Martin Drive.
I’d rather stay at work than being a worthless waste man who don’t want nothing in life! Gangstas ain’t supposed to be scared of nothing but clearly your afraid of work😂 low life bums like you will only have two outcomes in life is death or in jail! You’ll suffer in the long run not me…
Your sentences are running marathons!
Now, who couldn’t predict an increase in crime with the island being closed? It was said over a year ago, but by those instantly labeled conspiracy theorists. What’s more deadly Cayman, cars, bullets or Covid?
This has nothing to do with the island being closed and all to do with crap parents.
Nothing at all to do with “the island being closed”
Has to do with drug market being down because island closed.
The Government has its preparations for border opening and the criminals have theirs.
Well you lot almost universally wanted the police to waste the last month nicking people for doing 50 on ETH. How about we let them use their manpower dealing with the real problem now?
Perfect example on how people will complain no matter what the police do. I take it you’re fine with vehicular manslaughter of innocents because of insane driving, but have a problem with gang-banger types killing each other?
LOL. How many logical fallacies can you squeeze into two sentences? Great work.
I take it from your attempt to form some kind of counter argument that you’re fine with gang bangers killing each other in a hail of bullets in the center of town with no concern for any innocent persons within range? No? Of course not. Grow up.
LOL – Yes, lots of “innocent persons” are hanging out on Martin Drive in Scranton at 11pm on a Thursday night. All good boys, right?
Lol. That’s the point you numptie!
Martin Drive and Scranton 2 different places.
Thanks.
Martin Drive is the main road of Scranton! Google Martin Drive/Scranton for goodness sake!
Duh
They good for being lazy nothing good ever comes out of that dumpyard area!
Meh…..not center of town. Innocent persons aren’t hanging out in the street there.
The clue is in the post above. It’s called a logical fallacy. The poster is laughing at 12:09 with his vehicular manslaughter strawman nonsense!
Clue to what? Did you respond to the wrong post?
The REAL problem is primarily an immigration problem, not only a police problem.
It would be if the participants were solely expats. A trawl through the firearms offences convictions mu=ight make you question that assumption.
Unless you haven’t noticed, expat criminals are allowed to leave through closed borders. In any event, many of the persons you suppose to be Caymanian, are not.
How about they do both? Disrespect for the law is rampant here at all levels.
There’s about 400 of them. They can do both if they try.
Unfortunately they seem to do neither and everything just gets worse.