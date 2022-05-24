All yellow plates to be replaced by year-end
(CNS): The Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing (DVDL) expects that all the old ‘yellow’ vehicle registration plates will be replaced before the year is out. It now has all the numbers for the remaining 3,700 old plates, which will all soon be available for collection. Owners with temporary licence plates must replace them before the end of this month. As of 1 June, those plates will be illegal.
The temporary plates can be switched at DVDL’s Crewe Road location on Mondays to Fridays, 8.30am to 4.00pm and drivers will be committing a criminal offence, with a fine of $2,500 or up to six months imprisonment, if they don’t get the permanent plates on their vehicles by the end of May. Officials
told CNS that they will be releasing more details on the final stage to complete the transition from Cayman’s old registration system to the new smart system.
“The DVDL has completed the embossing of 3,700 plates that were left to complete for the re-plating (of the yellow plates). DVDL continues on a daily basis to exchange these plates at its counters at the time of each transaction. The re-plating of all remaining vehicles is forecasted to be done by December 2022,” they confirmed.
Members of the public can check on the DVDL website to see if their plates are ready for collection at the Crewe Road Office.
In the event the plate number does not show up on the plate checker, motorists can contact the office by email at
dvdl.helpdesk@gov.ky or via the Customer Support Unit at 945-8344.
Category: Local News
Nice try DVDL..I’ve been waiting for 3 yrs now to get the new plates only to be told the old ones are backorder. Get your house in order before making baseless claims.
3700 Plates. 6 Months. 120 working days. 30-31 plates per day. So 30-31 extra customers to an over-full office each day. Good luck. And be grateful those of us who don’t have to try do any business at DVES for the rest of the year.
End of which year?.
Anyone might believe that these RFID plates were being bashed out with basic hand tools in a 3rd world garage workshop somewhere. I’d like to see an Ombudsman’s report detailing the reason(s) for the 5+ year duration to issue these plates.
https://caymannewsservice.com/2016/11/dvdl-to-begin-making-own-secure-plates/
Not changing mine. They yellow plates are part of our culture and heritage.
Lol?
So why was I told mine aren’t ready? It’s been like 5 years.
Why would anyone want to subject themselves of having to go to the DVDL premises? If the pr!ck$ want the plates changing they can come to my house and do it for me, I certainly won’t be attending unless they guarantee to reimburse me for the lost half days’ vacation I’ll have to take to come.
I’ve been waiting for years for my Q-plate replacement. Soon come!
Mine says “processing” and shall stay that way.. I made the mistake of emailing about it, but at least I ga something to work wid if the JamPolice pull me over.
Here we go again, threatened with fines because of their own inadequacy. I was specifically told after waiting two hours to licence my vehicle for temporary plates that they would inform me when the new stock was in. Now I have only a couple of days to go and line up again, because they are incompetent to keep stock of plates. Furthermore I have to learn this from a media outlet
auditor general needs to audit this whole farce asap.
Fining “speeders” doesn’t make motorists use their indicators, or stop them from overtaking around the outside in traffic circles, or put down phones, or drive sober, or curtail donorcycle and dump truck rogues. These are 90% of our road user problems. It also doesn’t distribute RCIPS patrol cars in the districts to reduce opportunistic crime, and/or 9-1-1 response times. For what we are paying, the later should be measured in seconds, not quarters of an hour.
I’ll believe it when I see it
Ha ha, I believe it when I see it.
No they won’t.
Do Tesla drivers require a front plate?
Window sticker will be read the same as the superfluous front plate RFID, so it doesn’t really matter unless a cop wants to write a ticket, and they don’t. Front plates should all be eliminated and cut plate manufacturing costs by 50%
The law requires clearly visible front and rear plates on all vehicles, and that doesn’t mean on the dashboard.
If you don’t like the law, get it changed. Otherwise, comply with it. You are not entitled to pick and choose the laws you’re prepared to follow and those you’re not.
And front plates are not superfluous: CCTV makes them as useful for identifying wrongdoers as rear plates.
I blame the police for failing to enforce the law when it is being so obviously flouted.
Good, the yellow plates are ugly.
Not if you cover them with black plastic to essentially make the plate unreadable.