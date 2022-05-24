All yellow plates to be replaced by year-end

New Cayman Islands licence plates

(CNS): The Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing (DVDL) expects that all the old ‘yellow’ vehicle registration plates will be replaced before the year is out. It now has all the numbers for the remaining 3,700 old plates, which will all soon be available for collection. Owners with temporary licence plates must replace them before the end of this month. As of 1 June, those plates will be illegal.

The temporary plates can be switched at DVDL’s Crewe Road location on Mondays to Fridays, 8.30am to 4.00pm and drivers will be committing a criminal offence, with a fine of $2,500 or up to six months imprisonment, if they don’t get the permanent plates on their vehicles by the end of May. Officials

told CNS that they will be releasing more details on the final stage to complete the transition from Cayman’s old registration system to the new smart system.

“The DVDL has completed the embossing of 3,700 plates that were left to complete for the re-plating (of the yellow plates). DVDL continues on a daily basis to exchange these plates at its counters at the time of each transaction. The re-plating of all remaining vehicles is forecasted to be done by December 2022,” they confirmed.