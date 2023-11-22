CIG seeks shift in driving culture to end road deaths

Emergency services at scene of a crash

(CNS): With tens of thousands of cars being imported into the islands every year and a rapidly growing population driving around on an inadequate network, Cayman’s roads have become increasingly dangerous. As a result the government has launched a National Road Safety Strategy with the aim of eliminating serious crashes within the next 15 years. So far this year nine people have been killed on the roads and police are reporting an average of more than 60 collisions every week.

Road fatalities and serious injuries are as a result of a significant number of factors from the volume of traffic on local roads to the number of drivers from many different countries where standards, road rules and layouts all differ significantly.

The campaign ‘Safe Roads, Safe Cayman, The Road to Zero’ is a cross-government project led by the infrastructure ministry of Planning in partnership with the police, the National Roads Authority (NRA), and the Department of Vehicle and Driver’s Licensing (DVDL). The goal is to end road fatalities and serious injuries by 2038 through targeted initiatives to transform the local road safety culture, infrastructure, and enforcement mechanisms. Officials are hoping that specific targetted campaigns against texting and speeding will help people concentrate on safety.

“The NRSS is our pledge to the people of the Cayman Islands,” said the minister responsible for roads, Jay Ebanks. “It is a comprehensive approach that prioritizes life and the safety of every individual on our roads. Every step we take from now on is a step towards a future where road accidents no longer claim the lives of our residents and visitors.”

The campaign includes driver education, improving pedestrian and cyclist safety, upgrading road infrastructure, and leveraging technology for better enforcement. It also emphasizes the importance of community engagement to create the culture of road safety. Initiatives aim to reduce high-risk behaviour and promote safe driving, encourage shared responsibility among road users, law enforcement, and local organizations and investing in smart infrastructure and technology to anticipate and prevent road safety challenges.

Police Commissioner Kurt Walton of the RCIPS asked,”What if we reduced our speeds on the roads? This simple change could be the key to safeguarding lives. The National Road Safety Strategy is about turning these ‘what ifs’ into concrete actions for the benefit of our entire community,” he added.

David Dixon, the director at DVDL said, “Ensuring that vehicles and drivers meet the highest safety standards is fundamental to the NRSS. The DVDL is at the forefront, enhancing our licensing and inspection processes.”

The road network is also an important element of road safety and the NRA’s managing director, Edward Howard said the authority was dedicated to creating roadways that are not only efficient but inherently safe. “We’re investing in smart infrastructure that looks ahead to the needs of future generations,” he added.

Meanwhile the Chief Officer in the ministry Eric Bush said there was a collective resolve to tackle the issue of road safety head-on. “It is about changing mindsets, altering behaviours, and making ‘safety’ an intrinsic part of our culture,” he said. “What if, the solution is truly, as simple as that?”

Offcials said the success of this strategy is contingent upon the collective effort and shared responsibility of the entire community.

See the National Road Safety Strategy (NRSS) here.