Governor’s Bird Sanctuary faces development threat

Snowy Egret at Governor Michael Gore Bird Sanctuary (photo from TripAdvisor)

(CNS): The Governor Michael Gore Bird Sanctuary, a well-known natural beauty spot in Savannah owned by the National Trust, is the latest piece of scarce and unique local wilderness threatened by development. An application for an apartment complex on an adjacent piece of land across from the wetlands and pond is expected to be heard by the Central Planning Authority this week, raising concern about the growing encroachment on even the rarest and most important remaining natural habitats in Cayman.

As the neighbouring landowner, the National Trust is allowed to formally object. The non-profit organisation is worried about the direct threat developing so close to the Sanctuary will have on its survival unless the landowner is required to preserve a significant vegetation buffer. This would help protect the pond, which is central to this small natural oasis in the middle of a suburban residential community.

The parcel on Meadowlark Road in Lower Valley proposed for development is ecologically a part of the Sanctuary, the Trust explained in its objection letter. “Due to our porous limestone terrain, areas of surface water such as this are very rare in the Cayman Islands,” it said, noting that this freshwater wetland is a home to over 60 bird species — a quarter of all the native bird species — and a stopover for migratory birds.

“These disappearing ecosystems are vital for migratory birds to rest and feed before completing their long journeys. Butterflies congregate in this area and the native freshwater turtle, the Hickatee, has often been spotted among the reeds. The endemic freshwater mosquitofish (Cayman gambusia) is also found here. This pond can be critical during the dry season when it may be the only substantial body of fresh water in the area,” the Trust stated.

As well as being a much-loved park and natural environment for the community to enjoy for its own sake, this small wetland also helps with water quality by protecting groundwater, prevents flooding, improves air quality and provides a buffer to the existing development.

The application is for seven units (five apartments and one duplex) on the half-acre site, which exceeds regulations. The plans call for the removal of all the vegetation and the laying of asphalt parking all the way to the boundary line of the Sanctuary.

A septic tank is currently proposed to be just 10 feet from the National Trust land, which officials said is likely to impact water quality. Leakage can lead to eutrophication (nutrient overloads), causing algae to grow, which will kill the fish and could have health implications for nearby residents and visitors to the Sanctuary.

Without a significant buffer, the clearing of the forest will likely mar the view from the boardwalk, and undermine the peace and serenity from the location. As a result, the Trust is asking the CPA, if it does grant permission, to require a 25-foot natural buffer to shield the pond and its beauty from the effects of the project.

“This buffer will also protect the developer from all too common mistakes by heavy equipment operators,” the Trust said, pointing out that it is an offence under the National Trust Act to deface its property. “Contractors, especially when clearing land, often have difficulty ‘staying within the lines’ and inadvertently clear beyond a landowner’s property boundary.”

The Trust said it was severely concerned about accidental impacts as well as the effect of construction on the serenity of the Bird Sanctuary.

“We feel strongly that the preservation of this sanctuary which benefits our community should not be sacrificed for the benefit of just one landowner,” the Trust wrote in its submissions, adding that it has offered, and continues to offer, to buy this parcel from the landowner at fair market value, including the expenses incurred so far in the planning and development process.

“Governor Gore’s Bird Sanctuary provides a valuable amenity to the neighbouring community and to our overall tourism product. We cannot allow incursions into our irreplaceable and rapidly disappearing national environmental assets,” the Trust said.

The Department of Environment echoed the sentiments of the Trust and stressed the importance of protecting the Sanctuary. It also pointed out that the parcel proposed for the development is predominantly seasonally flooded mangrove habitat, all of which will be cleared if this project is given the green light. The DoE said that if the CPA grants planning permission, it should at the very least ensure that a 20-foot vegetation buffer is retained.

At least one local resident has also objected to the development, articulating the support in the community for the Sanctuary and their concerns that the area is already overdeveloped.

The threat to the Bird Sanctuary is a further illustration of how unchecked development in Cayman continues to pose a major threat to the rapidly dwindling natural resources and dispels hope for the rewilding required to put Cayman on track for a more sustainable future.

But in this case, the application is seeking a number of waivers and variances on technical planning regulations, such as setbacks and an increase in the number of apartments for the size of the site.

The application has been made by Fabian Whorms (not the CEO of Cayman Airways but another family member), who told CNS that because the application is before the CPA he did not want to comment at this time.