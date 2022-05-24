Officials silent on contingencies for baby formula shortage

(CNS): Government officials have failed to respond to queries from CNS about any contingency plans the health ministry or Health Services Authority may have regarding the potential knock-on effect here in Cayman of the baby formula shortage in the United States. Two local supermarkets have told CNS that they don’t expect the supply issues in the US to present a major shortage here but both are taking steps to ensure they are able to access supplies.

A spokesperson for Kirk Market said that they have limited sales to four cans of formula per customer to discourage panic buying. Meanwhile, Julian Foster said there are some challenges for Foster’s but they have stock and are working with vendors to ensure a sustained supply.

But government officials have not yet commented on the issue, especially relating to babies with special feeding needs and allergies, or what plans they have to make sure the hospital, at least, has supplies for any infants who need specialist formulas or what will happen should the situation here deteriorate.

However, although there have been some concerns from mothers posting on social media about challenges getting certain specialist types of formula, in general, there is some product on most shelves in Cayman.

“We do have stock of baby formula and are working with our vendors to ensure we’re able to continue to receive product,” Julian Foster told CNS in response to our enquiries last week. “While we are facing some challenges with some brands due to the supply issues in the US, we’re looking for alternative supply in other markets to ensure we’re able to continue to have product on the shelf.”

Foster said he had been in touch with Reckitt Benckiser, one of the major manufacturers of baby formula in the United Kingdom, who said they were running their factories 24 hours per day, seven days a week, with three shifts per day.

“We have also significantly increased our quality assurance resources to make sure our rigorous safety standards are maintained,” the company told Foster’s in an email. “We are taking no chances when it comes to quality and safety. We understand that this situation is worrisome to parents and know how important infant formula is for babies and children who rely on it. We are doing all we can to reduce disruption.”

A spokesperson for Kirks told us that the Abbott Nutrition plant closure in the US following a contamination scare continued to be a factor in the availability of brands such as Similac and Enfamil.

“We have placed a purchasing limit of four cans of baby formula per customer to discourage hoarding and panic buying. We hope this will help ensure that everyone who needs it can get baby formula for their family,” she said “We are still receiving regular weekly shipments of popular UK brands like HiPP and Aptamil. However, we are doing our due diligence with vendors to confirm our supply situation.”

In the United States, President Joe Biden invoked the Defense Production Act, requiring formula makers to ramp up manufacturing, but that won’t solve the problem in the short term, and military airlifts of powdered baby milk from other countries can only supply a tiny percentage of the American demand for formula.

Abbott Laboratories and the US Food and Drug Administration said they are on track to reopen the manufacturing plant in Sturgis, Michigan, within one or two weeks. Abbott, the biggest US supplier of powdered infant formula has now agreed with the FDA the steps needed to resume production at the plant.

Following publication of this article, Tuesday morning, the HSA apologised for the delay in responding stating, “Unfortunately we have not yet been provided any advice from the physicians or Public Health as yet. We are following up.”