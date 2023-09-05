Breakers DVDL shut down after lightning strike

DVDL at Breakers

(CNS): The Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing (DVDL) has closed its Breakers office due to recent damage sustained from lightning. The building is currently undergoing repairs and will be reopened as soon as safety inspections are completed, according to a press release, which did not provide an estimated timeline.

Staff at the Breakers office have been deployed to manage the increased demand at the Crewe Road office, which has the only other government inspection pit, as well as the West Bay office.

