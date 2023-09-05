Breakers DVDL shut down after lightning strike
(CNS): The Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing (DVDL) has closed its Breakers office due to recent damage sustained from lightning. The building is currently undergoing repairs and will be reopened as soon as safety inspections are completed, according to a press release, which did not provide an estimated timeline.
Staff at the Breakers office have been deployed to manage the increased demand at the Crewe Road office, which has the only other government inspection pit, as well as the West Bay office.
.
Vehicles can be inspected at a number of private sector garages listed here.
Customers can renew their vehicle and driver’s licences online through the DVDL website.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News
I’ve been waiting for two months now for unna to fix your website so that I can pay my vehicle license because it keeps telling me I already paid it.. wtf I know I didn’t.. had to be cig website.
I guess unna really don’t want my money, but you might need it now for repairs.
The weather radar, now this. Has CIG heard of grounding one’s equipment?
God is punishing us. I once experienced good customer service there!
what tear are we in? did this building have all the codes for lightening strikes?
Apparently not required for buildings under a certain height!!
But absolutely should be…