Minister cut funds for fire chief’s training bonus
(CNS): Home Affairs Minister Bernie Bush has told CNS that when he took up office, he was surprised to learn that the current chief fire officer had been paid extra cash each month to train Caymanians. Bush said he had done what he could within the law to ensure the funding was cut off.
While ministers have no say in human resource issues relating to the civil service, he said, they control the purse strings and he used that power to stop what he saw as an “unacceptable bonus” being paid to Chief Fire Officer Paul Walker for what was already part of his job.
The minister said that he had a number of concerns about the management of the fire service in recent years but he was not able to intervene because of the separation of responsibilities, so he was doing what he could on the policy and funding side.
Bush said he has also directed the ministry to engage a local consultant to conduct an anonymous employee engagement and assessment survey across the service to help him understand the issues.
“I know there is a clear division between the administrative and executive arms of government,” Bush said when he spoke to CNS about his concerns relating to the current CFO and the slow movement towards getting a local at the helm of the Cayman Islands Fire Service.
“But when it comes to the budget, it’s the Parliament that has to vote on spending the public’s money,” he said, adding that too much public money was being wasted and much of it related to the fire chief.
Bush revealed that Walker had been receiving around $1,000 extra per month to mentor the three deputies so that one of them would replace him when his contract ended. But despite that additional money, none of them made it through the recruitment process.
He also said that there were problems relating to the most recent recruits’ training class for this year, which had to be stopped and was being done over. Bush said he was unable to discuss the details because of his position as a minister but that it involved a serious conflict of interest. “This has also cost us time and money,” he noted.
CNS has contacted Acting Chief Officer Michael Ebanks about this situation and we are awaiting a response.
Bush said that he had also refused to sign off on funding for a UK trip for Walker to go to the UK with CFO Designate Randy Rankin because he did not see the justification. “I refused,” Bush said, adding he felt it was a waste of money and he didn’t see the need for a costly “hand-holding exercise”.
However, Walker handed in his resignation several months ahead of his planned departure in September after Bush refused to sign off on the funding for his trip to the UK. Bush believes the administrative arm of his ministry should have accepted that resignation, but instead, a decision was made “somewhere above my pay grade” to allow Walker to go to the UK anyway and keep his job, the minister said.
Bush made it clear that the allegations that he has had too much personal interest in the staffing issues at the fire service and who should be the new fire chief were not true. His only goal, he said, was to ensure that CIFS was headed by a Caymanian and that there are no more excuses as to why that can’t happen.
“The service has not been well led for many years and too many things have happened that have delayed the development of local officers as a result,” Bush maintained. He said he hoped that things will change for the better when the designate CFO takes over and puts the interests and development of Caymanian officers’ careers front and centre.
Category: Government Administration, Jobs, Local News, Politics
I may be wrong but isn’t it normal practice in well- managed fire departments to have a trainer or recruit a company with the expertise to train your staff on an ongoing basis? Should we really expect the Fire Chief to also do training? Perhaps that is the main reason why there never seems to be anyone to take up the position once the Chief leaves. Should’nt the last 3-6 months be sufficient to hand over duties rather than training?
OK.
Now can he and the rest of the top elected and unelected members of government now please give back the massive pay packet increase they gave themselves/accepted around the recent election time?
Really / Shame!
So let me get this straight. The current head has trained 3 deputies, neither of whom made it to the head to get the top job. I am assuming that all 3 are Caymanians. The Minister keeps insisting that he isn’t interfering but at every turn he has his hands in the pie. And then they wonder why the Fire service is in the state that it is in. Phewt
Very good Hon Bernie, good to see some one is looking out for how the tax payers money are spent. Good job , please keep it up and thanks.
I applaud each and every one in Government being fiscally responsibie with our money, however I am here wondering how much we could have saved if we didn’t have to pay his parliamentary salary for so many years. I really don’t think we got good for money spent on him. I cannot recall him bringing a motion on any subject and when he chose to debate couldn’t make sense of it.
There is an accountability problem in the Cayman Islands.
As voters we want to hold our political representatives accountable for the failures of the government. However, our representatives keep saying that they can’t do anything about the failures of the government and that the changes that need to be made are out of their control and above their pay grade.
Who then is responsible and who can the voters of the Cayman Islands hold accountable for the clear and evident failures and incompetence?
Don’t make Bernie fool us…he is only trying to switch stories with the back door deal involving the port director. ( cheeky little fella)
I knew it was a mistake to place Bernie with the responsibility of Home affairs. Good leaders have given up on organizations because of him and his foolishness’. Put him in charge of the school meals initiative. (Maybe he can bake them fresh bread)
Well done Mr. B! Proud of you.
Well done Bernie!!!! Some get the lions share and royal treatment whilst mostly us poor Caymanians just makes ends meet! This is true for public and private sector. Even worst than this, We have Caymanians that are training persons (on work permits) free of cost, for them to take the top jobs and get more benefits (Better pay, living allowances etc).
fire service like everthing else in cig cvil service, is a rats nest of mismanagement and incompetence.
just read any independent report on its performance.
Well done Bernie. Every skilled employee in the private sector is effectively obliged to train Caymanians as part of their job, if they have a work permit. There is nothing wrong with this. Working here is more often a privilege than a right. The Civil Service has lost the plot. Please make them operate under the same rules imposed on everyone else. They are out of control.