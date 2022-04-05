Minister cut funds for fire chief’s training bonus

Home Affairs Ministers Bernie Bush and CFO Paul Walker

(CNS): Home Affairs Minister Bernie Bush has told CNS that when he took up office, he was surprised to learn that the current chief fire officer had been paid extra cash each month to train Caymanians. Bush said he had done what he could within the law to ensure the funding was cut off.

While ministers have no say in human resource issues relating to the civil service, he said, they control the purse strings and he used that power to stop what he saw as an “unacceptable bonus” being paid to Chief Fire Officer Paul Walker for what was already part of his job.

The minister said that he had a number of concerns about the management of the fire service in recent years but he was not able to intervene because of the separation of responsibilities, so he was doing what he could on the policy and funding side.

Bush said he has also directed the ministry to engage a local consultant to conduct an anonymous employee engagement and assessment survey across the service to help him understand the issues.

“I know there is a clear division between the administrative and executive arms of government,” Bush said when he spoke to CNS about his concerns relating to the current CFO and the slow movement towards getting a local at the helm of the Cayman Islands Fire Service.

“But when it comes to the budget, it’s the Parliament that has to vote on spending the public’s money,” he said, adding that too much public money was being wasted and much of it related to the fire chief.

Bush revealed that Walker had been receiving around $1,000 extra per month to mentor the three deputies so that one of them would replace him when his contract ended. But despite that additional money, none of them made it through the recruitment process.

He also said that there were problems relating to the most recent recruits’ training class for this year, which had to be stopped and was being done over. Bush said he was unable to discuss the details because of his position as a minister but that it involved a serious conflict of interest. “This has also cost us time and money,” he noted.

CNS has contacted Acting Chief Officer Michael Ebanks about this situation and we are awaiting a response.

Bush said that he had also refused to sign off on funding for a UK trip for Walker to go to the UK with CFO Designate Randy Rankin because he did not see the justification. “I refused,” Bush said, adding he felt it was a waste of money and he didn’t see the need for a costly “hand-holding exercise”.

However, Walker handed in his resignation several months ahead of his planned departure in September after Bush refused to sign off on the funding for his trip to the UK. Bush believes the administrative arm of his ministry should have accepted that resignation, but instead, a decision was made “somewhere above my pay grade” to allow Walker to go to the UK anyway and keep his job, the minister said.

Bush made it clear that the allegations that he has had too much personal interest in the staffing issues at the fire service and who should be the new fire chief were not true. His only goal, he said, was to ensure that CIFS was headed by a Caymanian and that there are no more excuses as to why that can’t happen.

“The service has not been well led for many years and too many things have happened that have delayed the development of local officers as a result,” Bush maintained. He said he hoped that things will change for the better when the designate CFO takes over and puts the interests and development of Caymanian officers’ careers front and centre.