Fire chief cashed in on training deputies

Chief Fire Officer Paul Walker

(CNS): A redacted memorandum from Dax Basdeo, who was then the chief officer in the Ministry of Home Affairs, sent in May 2020 to Chief Fire Officer Paul Walker showed that he has been receiving additional money to train the deputy CFOs to take over his post when he leaves in September.

However, none of his three deputies were successful in securing the post, despite the “extra duty allowance” paid to Walker to help them get there.

The document, which was released to a CNS reader via a freedom of information request, does not reveal how much the allowance was, nor does it indicate that Walker was expected to work longer hours as a result. But the memo states that “coaching and mentoring” the “three recently appointed deputy chief fire officers” was a “significant area of responsibility” for the fire chief.

As a result, from August 2020, Walker was given this undisclosed additional payment each month, which the memo said was tied to “deliverables related to the succession plans for the three deputy chief fire officers over the course of the next two years”.

However, following the recent recruitment process for the post of CFO, the three deputies in question, Roy Charlton, Brevon Elliot and Tina Choy, whom Walker was paid to train, were leapfrogged by their junior, Dwight Randy Rankin, currently a divisional manager, who was said to have proved himself to be the better candidate during the interview process.

Since his appointment, there has been a clear split in the fire service between officers who have written to the ministry objecting to the appointment for a number of reasons and those who believe that Rankin is the best man for the job.

While his inexperience and lack of qualifications running the airport section have been points of contention for some, the authorities have dismissed the issue, since several other senior fire officers have the necessary experience and qualifications to oversee aerodrome fire operations.

Walker is now said to be working closely with Rankin in order to transition the new local CFO into the role. While there continues to be concern among some members of the Cayman Islands Fire Service, the fact that a qualified Caymanian has been able to take on the role of chief fire officer has been widely welcomed.

When a CFO from the UK was appointed in 2016 after the late Kirkland Nixon retired, this was described as a backward step for Cayman by the premier at the time, Alden McLaughlin.