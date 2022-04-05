Call for all hands on deck for Earth Day Cleanup
(CNS): Young and old are being called on to volunteer for this year’s Chamber of Commerce Earth Day Cleanup on Saturday, 23 April. Businesses, community groups and schools are all encouraged to organise teams and to select a location for the cleanup.
‘’Keeping our islands clean and green is everyone’s responsibility,’’ said Chamber CEO Wil Pineau. ‘’We are encouraging all residents who care about the environment and want to make a difference in their communities to take a few hours of their time to remove litter from our streets and communities.”
Registration is free and the first 2,000 people who register online will receive a custom-designed Guy Harvey t-shirt and a reusable tote bag.
The Chamber has organised this annual community cleanup for more than 22 years. The event has also been used to share educational information about sustainable environmental and business practices, and this year the focus will be on reducing people’s carbon footprint as well as preserving and protecting the marine and natural environments. Reducing, reusing and recycling will also feature in the campaign.
Following the cleanup, a brunch for registered volunteers will take place at Coral Beach. The brunch is sponsored RBC, Corona Extra and Coral Beach. For the first time the Chamber is partnering with Corona Extra to organise a plastic weigh-in station.
Individuals over 18 years old can turn in plastic items collected during the cleanup in recyclable bags in exchange for redeemable coupons for Corona products at Blackbeard’s Eastern Avenue store. Corona became the first global beverage brand to achieve a net-zero plastic footprint globally in June 2021.
For more information contact Vanessa Burke communications@caymanchamber.ky or visit caymanchamber.ky
Category: Environmental Health, Health, Land Habitat, Science & Nature
This all starts from home – parents should set an example for their children and show them that garbage belong in garbage cans and not on the streets or someone’s yard!
Please come to Helen drive, right in the heart of George Town. Helen drive is one of the dirtiest locations in Cayman. Just disgusting and covered in garbage. And stinks…
Call Kenneth.
He won’t answer.
Perhaps stop it at the source instead. Still wonder where it comes from?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=muFlbOPkWXg
Greenwashing is everywhere, including at Guy Harvey: giving out fast-fashion branded textiles and tote bags even while the message is to reduce our Carbon Footprint. Talk about institutionalised cluelessness. Only in Cayman would we turn a derelict vacant Dart property cleanup into a beer-sponsored corporate promotion booze-up and spin it as environmentalism. Then wash it down with a couple clueless hamburgers at McBeaters. It’s frankly past time to call out the hypocrisy of those that haven’t cracked the cover on the IPCC’s AR5 from 2014, let alone the 2022 AR6. Doing the exact opposite of the recommendations…on Earth Day. https://www.ipcc.ch
You don’t wash beer down with hamburgers; it’s the other way around. I hope your analysis of the IPCC’s AR5 isn’t as backwards. The big question is, “Where will you be on 23 April?” Cleaning up a beach and eating burgers afterwards, or sitting at home calling those who did hypocrites?
That’s right, pick it all up to make room for more.