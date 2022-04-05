Call for all hands on deck for Earth Day Cleanup

Earth Day Cleanup 2020

(CNS): Young and old are being called on to volunteer for this year’s Chamber of Commerce Earth Day Cleanup on Saturday, 23 April. Businesses, community groups and schools are all encouraged to organise teams and to select a location for the cleanup.

‘’Keeping our islands clean and green is everyone’s responsibility,’’ said Chamber CEO Wil Pineau. ‘’We are encouraging all residents who care about the environment and want to make a difference in their communities to take a few hours of their time to remove litter from our streets and communities.”

Registration is free and the first 2,000 people who register online will receive a custom-designed Guy Harvey t-shirt and a reusable tote bag.

The Chamber has organised this annual community cleanup for more than 22 years. The event has also been used to share educational information about sustainable environmental and business practices, and this year the focus will be on reducing people’s carbon footprint as well as preserving and protecting the marine and natural environments. Reducing, reusing and recycling will also feature in the campaign.

Following the cleanup, a brunch for registered volunteers will take place at Coral Beach. The brunch is sponsored RBC, Corona Extra and Coral Beach. For the first time the Chamber is partnering with Corona Extra to organise a plastic weigh-in station.

Individuals over 18 years old can turn in plastic items collected during the cleanup in recyclable bags in exchange for redeemable coupons for Corona products at Blackbeard’s Eastern Avenue store. Corona became the first global beverage brand to achieve a net-zero plastic footprint globally in June 2021.