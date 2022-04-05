Teenage girls missing from Bodden Town

Jemma Watson

(CNS): The police are asking the public to help them find two teenage girls who ran away from their home in Bodden Town at the weekend. Jemma Watson (15) and Jasmine Presida (13) were last seen at a facility shortly before 8pm on Saturday, 2 April. Officers are encouraging Jemma and Jasmine to return home or attend the nearest police station immediately.

Jemma is about 5’7″, of brown complexion, with brown eyes and short black hair. She was last seen wearing a floral nightdress, grey tights, a grey and black hoodie and black socks.

Jasmin is about 5’0″, of slim build and brown complexion, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing black tights, a black jacket with red and white stripes on the sleeves and no shoes.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is encouraged to call the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220 or the MASH Unit at 649-6000. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the website.