Number of COVID-19 patients in hospital drops

(CNS): There are now just five people in hospital due to COVID-19, Public Health officials confirmed Tuesday as they released the latest statistics. The drop in the number of patients reflects the decline in community transmission and the decrease in new cases each day.

Public Health said the seven-day average has fallen to 33 after just 56 new cases, including two in the Sister Islands, were reported over the last two days. The number of estimated active cases of COVID-19 has also fallen to 631, the lowest number since the end of October.

While there is a clear decline in the spread of coronavirus here, more than six million people worldwide have died as a result of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. However, the number of deaths is stabilizing around the world and the case numbers declining in most countries, except in Asia.

Here in Cayman, 18 lives have been lost to the virus, while another 230 people became very ill and were treated in hospital. Many more suffered through the more virulent strains of the virus at home, and doctors here have also seen several cases of long COVID. To date, Cayman has recorded just under 20,000 cases of the virus since March 2020.