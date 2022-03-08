Cardinall Avenue closure to traffic confirmed

Cardinall Avenue after work completed to close the road, artist’s rendition

The stretch of Cardinall Avenue between Seafarers Way and Albert Panton Street will close to general traffic on Monday, 14 March, planning officials have confirmed. Work to pedestrianize the street will begin following the closure, which is part of Phase 1 of the district enhancement and George Town revitalization project.

Planning said that all measuring and surveying requirements for this work have been done and the whole thing should take around five months to complete.

From Monday, only the eastern section of the road, between Albert Panton Street and Edward Street, will remain open to general one-way traffic.

Colin Lumsden, George Town Manager and Revitalisation Initiative Coordinator, said the initial work was done without closing the road to general traffic, which gave the department time to carry out more stakeholder meetings.

“We hope the ample notice, as well as the additional few weeks of vehicular access to Cardinall Avenue, has helped local businesses and the general public to prepare for the new flow of traffic into central George Town once the road closes,” he said.

Cardinall Avenue will remain open to foot traffic for access to shops, cafes and businesses, which continue operations as usual.