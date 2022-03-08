Cardinall Avenue closure to traffic confirmed
The stretch of Cardinall Avenue between Seafarers Way and Albert Panton Street will close to general traffic on Monday, 14 March, planning officials have confirmed. Work to pedestrianize the street will begin following the closure, which is part of Phase 1 of the district enhancement and George Town revitalization project.
Planning said that all measuring and surveying requirements for this work have been done and the whole thing should take around five months to complete.
From Monday, only the eastern section of the road, between Albert Panton Street and Edward Street, will remain open to general one-way traffic.
Colin Lumsden, George Town Manager and Revitalisation Initiative Coordinator, said the initial work was done without closing the road to general traffic, which gave the department time to carry out more stakeholder meetings.
“We hope the ample notice, as well as the additional few weeks of vehicular access to Cardinall Avenue, has helped local businesses and the general public to prepare for the new flow of traffic into central George Town once the road closes,” he said.
Cardinall Avenue will remain open to foot traffic for access to shops, cafes and businesses, which continue operations as usual.
How is it possible that the people of these Islands have no say? How is it possible that something so detrimental to the average Caymanian is allowed without review? I guess it is because those in power gain. Terrible, awful idea, and what sucks most, we have to pay for it. Let’s get out the vote! Get them out.
Wow! This is the most stupid thing PACT have done yet, which is a feat in and of itself.. No one, absolutely no one, wants this. It hurts Caymanians, it hurts businesses, it creates traffic havoc, it is costly, and will cause to pain to the people of this Island. Why? Only thing I can guess is someone benefits financially. Otherwise…why?
Parking? Maybe make some of that available ya fools.
On an island of quite ridiculous decision making, this is close to taking the biscuit. Can someone from CIG please explain why this is a good idea? It’ll cause traffic chaos elsewhere in town. A totally dumbass decision. Walkers Road, Goring Ave and Elgin Ave will only get worse.
Ugly and cheap. No imagination. Some street lamps from Victorian England, and some non indigenous palms (that break in half in 80mph gusts) stolen from Camana Bay.