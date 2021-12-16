Roper urges booster take-up as Omicron arrives

Governor Martyn Roper gets a booster vaccine









(CNS): There were just 29 new cases of COVID-19, including two travellers, among 864 PCR tests carried out between 8am Tuesday and 8am Wednesday, the lowest number in one day since early October with a positivity rate of less than 3.5%. But the good news that the community transmission appears to be slowing was undermined Wednesday as officials announced that Cayman had seen its first case of Omicron, which appears to be the most transmissible variant of SARS-CoV-2 so far.

Following the news that Omicron had arrived in the Cayman Islands, Governor Martyn Roper urged the community to get booster shots as soon as possible because although Cayman had reached the target 80% vaccination rate, this was no longer enough to protect people fully from this evolving virus.

“Unfortunately, two doses of the vaccine alone does not give enough protection against catching Omicron,” he said Wednesday, as he reconfirmed the UK’s commitment to sending more doses of the Pfizer vaccine here to cover boosters for all.

“Boosters increase immunity significantly and give you the best protection against serious illness, hospitalisation and catching the virus,” Roper added. “I know many are concerned about getting sick following the injection. Some have reported mild symptoms such a sore arm or flu-like symptoms for one or two days after the vaccine has been administered. But please don’t make that the reason you don’t come forward for your booster.”

The governor warned that cases would likely begin to rise here as they have in other countries where Omicron is becoming the dominant variant, given the speed at which it spreads.

“My thanks to those who have already had their booster. Please encourage your friends, family and colleagues to do the same. Boosters are literally life-saving and it is urgent that our booster take-up increases significantly,” he added.

Another batch of vaccines arriving from the UK on Friday for use as first, second and booster shots.

Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Autilia Newton reported that there are now 3,455 active cases of COVID-19 in Grand Cayman, where16 patients are currently in hospital, but there are no cases on the Sister Islands. As of 8am Wednesday, 58,539 people (82% of the estimated population of 71,106) had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 56,814 (80%) had completed the two-dose course, while 14,690 people (21%) had received a booster.