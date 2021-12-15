Adam court case ends but access saga rolls on

Mike Adam outside the courthouse (from social media)

(CNS): Former Cabinet minister Mike Adam and his two sons walked away from court this week with a clean slate after a magistrate recorded no convictions against the men, who had all pleaded guilty to common assault in September following a row with a neighbour over access rights to their West Bay home back in January 2020.

Although the Adam family can now put the court part of the saga behind them, the dispute that led to the altercation is still not resolved. Speaking outside the court on Monday, Adam said he was happy that this part had come to an end but that the four-year saga would not be over until Lissa Lane is declared a public road.

“This whole thing… is a matter that blocked our access to a registered right of way,” he told Sandy Hill from Cayman Marl Road about the long-running dispute with Wilson Mendoza turned physical after he had repeatedly blocked the family’s access to their home.

Mendoza has been seeking to prevent the formalization of the road leading to the Adam home as it crosses his land. But it appears that the easement is a registered access and the continued efforts by Mendoza to assert his belief that there is no right of access has led to significant clashes with his neighbours as well as with the police and the NRA.

While apologies have since been exchanged between the two families, social media posts by Mendoza since then suggest that the feud is far from resolved, regardless of the historic easement rights.

Nevertheless, Adam said he was hopeful that the NRA would resolve this in the coming weeks by gazetting the road in question.