Get booster shots to avoid COVID catastrophe
John Snow writes: I’m a scientist. I’m worried. Very worried. I feel these islands are sleepwalking into a catastrophe greater than anything in living memory, greater even than Ivan or the ’32 Storm. We are on the verge of a national crisis that can be seen as clearly as an approaching hurricane and no one wants to talk about it. Omicron is coming to these islands — it is probably already here — and every day we spend thinking of Christmas and hoping it will go away is another day wasted, a day that in a few weeks time, we could bitterly come to regret.
We are on the verge of a national disaster that has been ignored here for over two weeks, a national disaster that we could be mitigating. Lives can be saved and every day we ignore it, lives will be lost.
If Omicron seems like just another COVID-19 scare that we will ride out, believe me, it isn’t. It is very different to what we are used to. This one spreads like wildfire. The number of cases doubles every two days.
You might know the story of the grains of rice on a chessboard: put one on the first, double it to two on the next and double it each time. Well, before we get to the last square the world runs out of rice. This is what exponential growth looks like. What this means for the islands is that unless we reduce the number of people spreading the virus and getting very seriously ill, Cayman runs out of ventilators, and it does it surprisingly soon.
But it doesn’t have to be this way. Unfortunately, this virus not only spreads like wildfire, it also evades most of our vaccine protection. It is the perfect storm. If you are double vaccinated, your immunity to infection, we think, drops off from around 90% to 10% (using the best data we currently have).
That said, you are still much less likely to get seriously ill. The good news, though, and our hope for a different outcome is that we can boost our vaccine protection quite easily by getting a booster jab. It’s not perfect, maybe only up to 75%, but that is way better than the alternative.
In short, we need to get boosted.
We need our politicians to stop sleepwalking into a disaster.
We need a national campaign to get boosted before it spreads through us, with cases every other day until the hospitals run out of staff because they are too ill to work and run out of beds because they are full of terrified people desperately trying just to breathe. People like your family and friends.
And for those of you who, for whatever reason, are refusing to vaccinate, know this: you will fill those beds, you will fill those ventilators, at which point half of you on ventilators will die. But worse, you will have denied hospital care for those people who did the right thing, who took the jab, who protected their families, their friends, their community, their country.
Obviously…not.
I lost you at, “I’m a scientist…”
Just stop pissing about getting tested, that’ll bring the numbers and fearmongering down.
Panic! Everyone panic!! Run for your lives! Hide your children, hide yo wives! Hide yo husbands. Bring the cat inside. batten down the hatches The end is nigh!!!!! Christ, they aren’t half trying to stir up hysteria and fear with these news article headlines… Everyone calm down ok!? If you are vaccinated you’re fine. Ideally, get the booster but this is getting beyond ridiculous at this point. Similar panicked reaction globally but very little proof that this new variant is particularly nasty. Our local outbreak with Delta didn’t overwhelm anything.. Why do you believe this strain will? I’ve gone along with all that government has asked for previously because I believed it was sensible. But I know I am not alone when I say this is getting stupid at this point. People are fed up and frustrated and just want to get on with their lives without being slapped in the face with Covid hysteria each way they turn. After a while, it starts to grate on the nerves and I honestly don’t think people will be willing to put up with this nonsense for much longer.
Hear! Hear!
Complete fear-mongering nonsense.
Have a look at this interview with a South African researcher who has been analyzing the data for Omnicron, and is very positive about the potential outcome of this variant, which could ultimately put an end to the pandemic:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RWrjX1ty2EU
I completely agree with you. I’ve noticed a switch in sentiment here on CNS where people now already seem to be bored of the restrictions and warnings, and now almost welcome Omicron, believing it’s only a mild cold.
The tourism message that there is nothing to worry about, Cayman will ‘open safely’ and that the health and safety of residents is ‘our number one priority’ have been too effective. Money spent persuading everyone there was nothing to worry about should have instead been spent on public health messages educating the population what will happen when our drs and nurses become sick, our hospital beds are full, and still more people can’t breathe and need care.
I fully expect our covid outcomes for the hospitalized to be worse than the UK for example where they have greater resources, greater expertise and experience.
How long before we have so many people sick that food cannot get unloaded at the docks? Or the electricty or water supply come under threat? Or our police force and emergency services can’t cope with everyday matters? I really hope things will be just fine and life will go on as normal, but I am concerned people aren’t taking the threat seriously and are laughing it off.
People should be concerned, but it feels like I am the only one not looking on the bright side all the time.
You need to start looking on the bright side, instead of being consumed by fear. Omnicron is more transmissible, but far milder than Delta. If it spreads here, that could actually be a good thing.
The unvaccinated (anyone with less than 2 shots or whose 2nd shot is more than 3 months old) need to be locked down right now.
CIG can provide food to be delivered by the regiment, but these people should not be allowed to leave their homes until such time as they are properly vaccinated.
Zero tolerance for antivaxers.
Zero tolerance for morons.
Zero tolerance for the wilfully diseased.
We are spreading fear same as the world over.
Monitoring previews and data from communities that are days, or hopefully, weeks ahead of our approaching experience, isn’t a fearful act. Forewarned is forearmed. We will then study you when you get it (again). Must be nice not having a job to report to.
absolute hysterical garbage.
we just came through one of the highest rates of delta community infection in the world…with our health service under no strain.
cayman has huge levels of vaccination (but booster campaign must be stepped up)…plus cayman has huge level of naturally acquired immunity.
Better stock up on Paracetamol and bank those personal vacation days. If Delta came for the unvaccinated, Omicron is coming for all the over-confident public health orders disbelievers.
I think his point is the vaccine doesn’t really work on this one.
But, it’s interesting that he’s so sure that even if everyone gets this that it will result in running out of ventilators. That may be the case but any decent scientist would probably wait for a little more data before jumping to conclusions.
The other reality is that nobody seems to want to talk about is that the booster is likely to boost immunity but only in the short term – so you might have that 75% advantage for a couple months then it is likely to drop down again. So there’s probably nothing we can do at this stage to stop everyone from getting this short of going back to lockdowns and quarantines.
Preliminary data seems to suggest that Omicron affects the airways much more so than the lungs which, in theory, should result in fewer severe illnesses and deaths as a result of lung damage.
We’ll see. I hope he’s wrong.
Comirnaty, developed from strain from 2 years ago, should give the immune system a welcome head start, which can improve prognosis by shortening illness time and transmissibility period, and possibly warding off serious illness, or death (for as long as efficacy lasts in that individual). But we really need to stop selling it as body armour. It does not sterilise the air, or neutralise Omicron on contact. Many triple vaxed will also get infected, infect others, and get ill (missing weeks of work). That’s why we need to continue to wear masks, keep 6 feet away from non-household, wash our hands, and avoid groups. All but the last item are actually the law of the land since September. You’d never know it looking around.
So what you are saying is if you are double vaxxed but not boosted, Omicron is going to kill you?
Any link to your scientific findings?
Any consideration to the idea that Omicron infection may actually be a way to begin to end this pandemic through the healthy?
Any consideration to the idea that a pattern with variants and boosters is developing without an end game?
Any consideration to whether someone has already been recently infected whether vaccinated or not?
For the above concerns, I’m out.
Jesus is the only boost I need.
Gotta love that boost.
A voice of reason that could have been so useful weeks ago. Well said.