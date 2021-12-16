Get booster shots to avoid COVID catastrophe

John Snow writes: I’m a scientist. I’m worried. Very worried. I feel these islands are sleepwalking into a catastrophe greater than anything in living memory, greater even than Ivan or the ’32 Storm. We are on the verge of a national crisis that can be seen as clearly as an approaching hurricane and no one wants to talk about it. Omicron is coming to these islands — it is probably already here — and every day we spend thinking of Christmas and hoping it will go away is another day wasted, a day that in a few weeks time, we could bitterly come to regret.

We are on the verge of a national disaster that has been ignored here for over two weeks, a national disaster that we could be mitigating. Lives can be saved and every day we ignore it, lives will be lost.

If Omicron seems like just another COVID-19 scare that we will ride out, believe me, it isn’t. It is very different to what we are used to. This one spreads like wildfire. The number of cases doubles every two days.

You might know the story of the grains of rice on a chessboard: put one on the first, double it to two on the next and double it each time. Well, before we get to the last square the world runs out of rice. This is what exponential growth looks like. What this means for the islands is that unless we reduce the number of people spreading the virus and getting very seriously ill, Cayman runs out of ventilators, and it does it surprisingly soon.

But it doesn’t have to be this way. Unfortunately, this virus not only spreads like wildfire, it also evades most of our vaccine protection. It is the perfect storm. If you are double vaccinated, your immunity to infection, we think, drops off from around 90% to 10% (using the best data we currently have).

That said, you are still much less likely to get seriously ill. The good news, though, and our hope for a different outcome is that we can boost our vaccine protection quite easily by getting a booster jab. It’s not perfect, maybe only up to 75%, but that is way better than the alternative.

In short, we need to get boosted.

We need our politicians to stop sleepwalking into a disaster.

We need a national campaign to get boosted before it spreads through us, with cases every other day until the hospitals run out of staff because they are too ill to work and run out of beds because they are full of terrified people desperately trying just to breathe. People like your family and friends.

And for those of you who, for whatever reason, are refusing to vaccinate, know this: you will fill those beds, you will fill those ventilators, at which point half of you on ventilators will die. But worse, you will have denied hospital care for those people who did the right thing, who took the jab, who protected their families, their friends, their community, their country.