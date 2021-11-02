Harbour bar gets go-ahead to work on seawall

Seawall at The Sandbar

(CNS): Cabinet has approved a coastal works licence for a bar in a small cove in the George Town Harbour to enable the owners to mend a seawall that is deteriorating and undermining the main structure. An application by Little Liquor Store Ltd, which is currently trading as a bar, for permission to repair a corroding seawall to secure the main structure was granted at a recent meeting of the PACT government, according to notes released by officials.

It is one of a number of structures in this area that were built too close to the water in the harbour that are now suffering the consequences.

“The shoreline in this area of George Town is predominantly man modified or ironshore with much of the coastline having been developed with very limited setbacks,” the Department of Environment said in its review of the licence application. “As a result, the sea-walled sections require maintenance such as this proposal to ensure the structures do not fail.”

In its submissions to Cabinet the DoE technical team said there was no alternative than to support the proposed works to prevent the collapse and failure of the structure.

The Sandbar, where the work is being done, is adjacent to the Balboa Beach project, which has stirred up significant controversy for the construction that has taken place there both with and without planning permission. The small development has been the subject of numerous planning applications, appeals and re-hearings as a result of objections from a neighbouring landowner as well as the problems that have been created by the piecemeal way it has been presented to planning.

The Sandbar is also very close to the water’s edge. Previously a small liquor store, it is now a popular bar and restaurant that also has a stage for live music. But the whole structure is under threat as a result of its proximity to the ocean and the seawall is badly corroded.

The project required a coastal works licence as the works will affect around 16.5 square feet of crown property and the owners must comply with conditions agreed by the DoE, as the area includes ecologically important coral reef habitat. Although the stretch of waterfront is now part of the renamed Port Control Zone, it was previously a Marine Park. The immediate area of the proposed work is predominantly sand, loose rock and algae but there are reefs in the immediate vicinity which are a potentially vulnerable to the work.

The DoE said that the seawall is a replacement so it is unlikely there will be a significant change in influence to the cove and sand area immediately in front of it. The sand in the area provides very limited amenity value as an area of coastline but the technical experts warned that its loss could mean that the seawall is more susceptible to becoming undermined.

However, the shelter provided by the surrounding ironshore means the shoreline is likely to be relatively stable and the DoE’s main concern for this project is the construction activities, turbidity in the water caused by the disturbance of the seabed and the introduction of fine material, such as the corroded seawall sections when rust is removed by wire brushing.

The owner will be required to mitigate the potential impacts to the marine environment using silt screens and a sandbag wall across the entrance of the cove and remove any corrosion debris from the wire brushing of the seawall using vacuums.

No excavation to the coastline will be allowed other than at the base of the seawall and the trial pit located in the cove area, and if any damage is done to the marine environment the applicant will be held responsible to put it right.

“It is important that these impacts are addressed in order to reduce risk to nearby receptors such as the coral reef offshore of the subject parcel,” the DoE said as it outlined the conditions.