70 cases of COVID-19 on Sister Islands
(CNS): The Sister Islands have gone from zero to 70 in a matter of a week in regards to the spread of COVID-19, according to the first official figures released by health officials since last Thursday. The numbers were compiled by staff at the Faith Hospital in what appears to be the new reporting system that officials claim is causing the delay in updates by the Health Services Authority.
These figures were posted on social media but they have not yet been released through any official channels. Posts yesterday and today indicate that 62 cases were recorded on 1 November and eight more added yesterday.
As of 2 November, there have been 69 community transmissions on Cayman Brac and Little Cayman to date, with one traveller testing positive following an exit test. There was no indication of how many cases there are on each of the two islands, showing only the combined figure of 44 people having symptoms of COVID-19, though there is no indication that anyone on the Sister Islands is in hospital.
No figures have been released by government in relation to Grand Cayman since last Thursday, including the number of new cases, the current number of active cases or the numbers of people in quarantine on any of the islands.
There will be no more covid reports on Cayman as PACT government stiffles cases to coverup their incompetence.
They are scared it will show how much better PPM handled the pandemic than they did.
They are also scared the general public will understand and for that matter the world will know how bad it is here and tourist will not come.
What a shame!!
This all just goes to show how lucky we are the Uk gave us free vaccines so early and how well the vaccines work. Case numbers don’t matter. Important thing is the high vaccination rate is keeping everyone well despite the high case loads, which were to be expected and nothing to panic about.
So 70 cases out of 2,800 people in the Sister Islands means about 2.5% positive.
71,000 people in Grand Cayman, if 2.5% were positive, that would mean about 1,775 positives.
No wonder they aren’t telling us the numbers!
well ….. Another great info day
@12:38 & 1: 13 –
every once in a while they don’t redact the total positive cases and last I saw it was over 1,400, no breakdown of where on the islands.
The Gov, I’m assuming, is working on the herd immunity theory, or they just don’t give a shit who is getting infected and just following the money trail, like a cocaine addict running up the mirror.
I saw another news piece where they are taking visitors to court for coming down with positive COVID. Question, why didn’t our screening process catch that? Yet, all the community cases upsurge we are having isn’t the fault of visitors, since they are few and put in Gov quarantine… it’s the folks, Caymanians/Residents, who can do home quarantine, and then break it to do what narcissistic and selfish things they think they are entitled to.
The cat is out of the bag, the fox in the henhouse …..
How do the islands continue to operate with that many people now in quarantine, cos you know everyone on the sister islands must have been in contact with someone who is positive.
Instead you should just be accepting it’s going to spread (the sooner the better), only test symptomatic people and offer early interventions so they don’t get very sick and just get on with life. Pretty much what the rest of the world is now doing. You have the advantage of just being able to copy successful strategies at this point, not reverting to March 2020 style reactions.
Exactly. Everyone in these comments seems to be panicking and acting like it’s match 2020. We are 80 per cent vaccinated! And we know the vaccine is the best defense against hospitalization.
You are bang on 12:31. Hate to say it but we are not a bright people.
Why on earth didn’t the government mandate months ago that all government/civil service/health workers and any Caymanian working in a people facing job must be vaccinated (like they di with WP holders). Would have greatly reduced the current spread. My office is 98% vaccinated, 100’s of people, everyone social distances and wears masks. Mix of caymanians and expats. No COVID spread/cases here. I know no one who is against the Nov 20 opening date as they are aware it will have no impact on the current case laod.
It drives me mad to keep reading people commenting saying there are more cases in vaccinated than unvaccinated. How stupid can you be? What a ridiculous comment.
Of course more cases are vaccinated – 80% of the island have been vaccinated. If you have 1000 people, and 80% are vaccinated, if 50% of those vaccinated get COVID that’s 400 people.
If 100% of the unvaccinated get COVID in that population that’s 200 people.
Absolute case numbers will always be higher here in vaccinated vs unvaxed as there is such a high vax rate.
That doesn’t stop the fact the vaccines protect you hugely and reduces chance of getting it or transmitting it vs being unvaccinated. No one in the history of COVID 19 since late 2019 ever said vaccines will stop you catching and transmitting it. It does however reduce the likelihood and prevent serious illness.
If there’s 70 over there, I reckon Grand has to be over 1,000 by now.
2000 living on the Brac. 68,000 on Grand – would imply that there are about 2,000 with Covid on Grand at the moment.
So Messrs. PACT, you still talking foolishness ‘bout opening?
Better be talking about containment instead. But I guess the money movers won’t allow that.
I’m not angry at the inevitable spread of COVID to/on the Sister Islands. I’m embarrassed that Government can’t seem to manage to report simple numbers.
It’s not that they can’t it’s that they do not want to. They are scared we see what they see.
What percentage of people on Cayman Brac and Little Cayman have been vaccinated?
Does anyone know?
It was announced recently, although I can’t remember where I saw it. I believe it was over 80% for the Brac and over 90% for Little Cayman.
Oh stop it!
Information is power 12:49. Guess you are not vaccinated with that reaction.
“Symptomatic” my ass.
If it’s 70 in the Sister Islands, I would expect 10 times that on Grand. Level 4 here we come!
Level 4 what? Who cares what level the USA put us on.
Get the ventilators ready.
What did we expect from a civil service that flies unvaccinated persons between all three Islands for no good reason during a pandemic?
You still think the vaccine makes a difference?
I know it does.
We know or does. If all these cases were unvaccinated our hospitals would be full.
the facts state their own story anon, the jab doesn’t hurt that much I promise, so don’t be scared of the sting. It would hurt more having a tube shoved down your throat to help you breathe though, that I can confirm