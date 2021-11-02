70 cases of COVID-19 on Sister Islands

Faith Hospital, Cayman Brac

(CNS): The Sister Islands have gone from zero to 70 in a matter of a week in regards to the spread of COVID-19, according to the first official figures released by health officials since last Thursday. The numbers were compiled by staff at the Faith Hospital in what appears to be the new reporting system that officials claim is causing the delay in updates by the Health Services Authority.

These figures were posted on social media but they have not yet been released through any official channels. Posts yesterday and today indicate that 62 cases were recorded on 1 November and eight more added yesterday.

As of 2 November, there have been 69 community transmissions on Cayman Brac and Little Cayman to date, with one traveller testing positive following an exit test. There was no indication of how many cases there are on each of the two islands, showing only the combined figure of 44 people having symptoms of COVID-19, though there is no indication that anyone on the Sister Islands is in hospital.

No figures have been released by government in relation to Grand Cayman since last Thursday, including the number of new cases, the current number of active cases or the numbers of people in quarantine on any of the islands.