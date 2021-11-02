Traffic cops’ pleas fall on deaf ears

RCIPS officers at traffic stops on Grand Cayman

(CNS): Despite their warnings and prosecution efforts, police responded to around two dozen crashes over the weekend as Operation Quaker, the current RCIPS road safety campaign, continued. However, it appears that drivers are not listening. Several of these collisions saw those involved injured, including the couple that were badly injured in the early morning crash in Savannah on Saturday.

Officers also arrested four drivers this weekend for driving under the influence, including one driver who was more than two and a half times over the legal limit. Ten people were also arrested for speeding, among other traffic offences.

The operation aims to reduce serious and fatal collisions on the roadways as well as enforce road safety rules, such as not using mobile phones while driving and not having excessive tint, but bad driving remains a major problem on local roads. Nevertheless, police said they will be continuing the weekend campaign until the end of the year as part of the annual holiday clampdown on rogue drivers.

Motorists and other road users can expect to see an increase in spontaneous vehicular checkpoints throughout the island, with a focus on the weekends. The RCIPS is imploring everyone to do their part in “Making the Cayman Islands Safer” by practicing good driving habits and encouraging others to do the same.