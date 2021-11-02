Traffic cops’ pleas fall on deaf ears
(CNS): Despite their warnings and prosecution efforts, police responded to around two dozen crashes over the weekend as Operation Quaker, the current RCIPS road safety campaign, continued. However, it appears that drivers are not listening. Several of these collisions saw those involved injured, including the couple that were badly injured in the early morning crash in Savannah on Saturday.
Officers also arrested four drivers this weekend for driving under the influence, including one driver who was more than two and a half times over the legal limit. Ten people were also arrested for speeding, among other traffic offences.
The operation aims to reduce serious and fatal collisions on the roadways as well as enforce road safety rules, such as not using mobile phones while driving and not having excessive tint, but bad driving remains a major problem on local roads. Nevertheless, police said they will be continuing the weekend campaign until the end of the year as part of the annual holiday clampdown on rogue drivers.
Motorists and other road users can expect to see an increase in spontaneous vehicular checkpoints throughout the island, with a focus on the weekends. The RCIPS is imploring everyone to do their part in “Making the Cayman Islands Safer” by practicing good driving habits and encouraging others to do the same.
Unfortunately, the Police Commissioner seems unwilling or unable to really address the situation and have a joined up collaborative approach with other agencies to finally reverse the driving shambles here….instead, it’s like a householder with a seriously leaking water pipe in the property and their ‘response’ is to buy more mops to clear up the water.
I drove on 7mb around known brunch ending times on Sunday didn’t see one police….
Or… Maybe the cops could act like they REALLY MEAN to Go To Town on these @#$%^& Speeders
How about you consistently and rigorously enforce our laws RCIP? All day, every day. That would help.
P.S. this is an issue of your own making. You supervised our descent into chaos, refusing to enforce overt breaches of our laws for more than a decade. Your words don’t mean very much anymore. Such a shame.
They need to be out there 24/7 north, south, east and west. A bit of zero tolerance would go a long way and make so much revenue for the service to fund more officers and enforcement equipment.
Nothing changes. I saw this morning another car hit the wall at Public Beach. How hard can it be to stay on the road?
when ur very drunk and can hardly drive sober, very hard.
You people can’t drive or drink. Hopeless.