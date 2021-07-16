Balboa’s ironshore slab heading back to CPA

Balboa Beach development

(CNS): The ongoing controversial Balboa Beach project on the George Town waterfront will be going back before the Central Planning Authority for reconsideration of an after-the-fact grant of planning permission after a successful appeal by a neighbouring landowner. The Planning Appeals Tribunal released a ruling this week about the CPA’s decision to grant permission for a concrete slab poured on the ironshore because removing it might do even more harm than it had already caused. The PAT found that the CPA was wrong in law.

The tribunal said the CPA “erred when it deemed the non-removal of the slab as the basis of approval” because that was an issue of enforcement not a reason for approval.

The Waterfront Centre development, named Balboa Beach, has been the cause of a long-running dispute between the developer, Kel Thompson, and the neighbouring landowner, Chris Johnson, under the name Shireoak Ltd. Johnson has been challenging the project since the beginning, as it came before the CPA piecemeal over the last six years or more, with several elements being the subject of applications, modifications, after-the-fact applications, appeals, counter appeals and various controversies.

The relatively small property has given rise to a number of concerns in recent years, raising questions over why, after so many compliance violations and unheeded enforcement notices, work has been allowed to continue there with no apparent consequences. Last year, after this concrete slab had been given after-the-fact permission, other applications were refused but construction work on the shoreline carried on.

This slab was granted permission largely because the Department of Environment had pointed out that, despite the damage caused to the ironshore and marine environment, trying to remove it would simply be another environmental disaster. But the appeals tribunal pointed out that this was not sufficient reason to grant planning permission and that addressing the potential environmental problem of the slab was a separate consideration from whether or not the slab met planning laws and should or should not be given planning permission.