Customs urges importers to follow rules

(CNS): In an effort to avert Christmas chaos, Customs and Border Control is urging people importing goods for the holiday season to ensure they take responsibility for those goods and follow all the rules, especially those bringing in things for the first time. Officials said that people importing goods must provide all supplier or sales invoices to appointed agents before the goods arrive to ensure the clearance and release of the packages. “If this is the first time you are importing goods using a courier or broker agent, you will need to register with CBC through Customs Online System (COLS),” officials explained.

Importers need a legible and valid government identification document, such as a driver’s licence or passport. Voter IDs are not accepted because this ID will need to be submitted with electronic applications.

“Once your application is approved, you will receive an email from CBC with information instructing you on how to login. This process can take up to 48 hours so it’s strongly urged that you do this step as soon as possible. After your registration has been approved, you can then appoint or remove your agent as you so desire using COLS,” the CBC Officials added.

Offering tips on a successful import experience, the CBC said that as soon as people know they are receiving goods, they should gather the necessary documents and share them with their agent. The key documents, which should be made into PDFs, are the supplier or sales invoice. Any additional documentation, such as clearance from the Department of Agriculture or other official sources, required to collect packages needs to be acquired before the shipment arrives.

The CBC warned people not to omit or misrepresent the value of goods and that they should not assume “everyone” will know the value of a given item. Hand written invoices are not normally accepted and importers are responsible for providing all necessary and proper documentation, not the agent.

Anyone whi is not sure what other information is required should ask their agent or CBC’s Customer Support Centre.

Anyone entering CBC offices to make payments for imported goods must wear a mask and practicing social distancing while waiting for service.