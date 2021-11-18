Motorcyclist avoids serious injury in rush hour crash

(CNS): A motorcyclist was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after a crash around 8:30am Wednesday involving a white car on Shamrock Road, close to Ocean Club. The RCIPS said the rider was injured when he was thrown from the motorbike but avoided any serious harm and was released from hospital after treatment. No one else was hurt. Fire crews were also called to help clear the road and the collision is now being investigated by the traffic police.