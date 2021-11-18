The kids conundrum

Susanna de Saram writes: Since the pandemic began, children have been misrepresented, overlooked or disregarded in Cayman’s management of COVID-19. There are more than 11,000 children under 15 in the Cayman Islands, and yet their perspective is rarely considered beyond school protocols.

As our children don’t have their own voice, we parents have an obligation to speak up on their behalf. Here’s what our country’s decision-makers need to hear:

Please do not describe our children as ‘vulnerable’ when the silver-lining of the COVID-19 virus is that very few children get sick. The vast majority of children suffer no more than mild symptoms. Let’s be honest. We are subjecting our children to daily tests not for their own safety, but to protect a group that is vulnerable to COVID-19 — unvaccinated adults. If a child tests positive, why keep them isolated for 14 days when the contagious period is only ten and a PCR test can test positive for 90 days? Let them back to school as soon as they receive two negative LFTs 24 hours apart, or after ten days without testing. The ‘pandemic of fear’ is worse than the virus for our children’s well-being. Time out of school (remember they already missed 14 weeks last year) and the impact on mental health could take its toll for years to come. Children are still missing from our border reopening plans, considered only as ‘unvaccinated’ and no date on the horizon for phase 5. Too much focus is on tourists coming here, not enough on residents who have been separated from family overseas for two years. Where is the logic in banning children from travelling when people with a positive household member can go out and about in the community if they test daily? Why not allow children arriving with negative PCR tests to do the same? Or better yet, follow US and UK rules that allow children under 18 to travel with vaccinated parents. As things stand, you need to be vaccinated to travel, yet vaccines are not available for 5-11 year olds pending UK approval. Our protocols are based on conditions that do not yet exist. The UK is currently vaccinating children over 12 for reasons other than health, to minimise disruptions to school and daily life. If vaccinations for 5-11 year-olds are approved, we are back to asking our children to protect unvaccinated adults. And finally, if children jabbed in the UK are approved to travel with one vaccine, why must children from the US have two? Are we following the science or the regulations in that jurisdiction? If it’s the regulations, then let’s follow through and adopt the same sensible regulations that permit children under 18 to travel with vaccinated parents.

The borders reopen on Saturday, but remain effectively closed for 15% of our community (double that if you count their parents as well). We all want reopening to be done safely, but I feel sure I’m not the only parent feeling frustrated and powerless about these prolonged restrictions on our freedom to travel to and from our home country.