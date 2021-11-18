The kids conundrum
Susanna de Saram writes: Since the pandemic began, children have been misrepresented, overlooked or disregarded in Cayman’s management of COVID-19. There are more than 11,000 children under 15 in the Cayman Islands, and yet their perspective is rarely considered beyond school protocols.
As our children don’t have their own voice, we parents have an obligation to speak up on their behalf. Here’s what our country’s decision-makers need to hear:
- Please do not describe our children as ‘vulnerable’ when the silver-lining of the COVID-19 virus is that very few children get sick. The vast majority of children suffer no more than mild symptoms.
- Let’s be honest. We are subjecting our children to daily tests not for their own safety, but to protect a group that is vulnerable to COVID-19 — unvaccinated adults.
- If a child tests positive, why keep them isolated for 14 days when the contagious period is only ten and a PCR test can test positive for 90 days? Let them back to school as soon as they receive two negative LFTs 24 hours apart, or after ten days without testing.
- The ‘pandemic of fear’ is worse than the virus for our children’s well-being. Time out of school (remember they already missed 14 weeks last year) and the impact on mental health could take its toll for years to come.
- Children are still missing from our border reopening plans, considered only as ‘unvaccinated’ and no date on the horizon for phase 5. Too much focus is on tourists coming here, not enough on residents who have been separated from family overseas for two years.
- Where is the logic in banning children from travelling when people with a positive household member can go out and about in the community if they test daily? Why not allow children arriving with negative PCR tests to do the same? Or better yet, follow US and UK rules that allow children under 18 to travel with vaccinated parents.
- As things stand, you need to be vaccinated to travel, yet vaccines are not available for 5-11 year olds pending UK approval. Our protocols are based on conditions that do not yet exist.
- The UK is currently vaccinating children over 12 for reasons other than health, to minimise disruptions to school and daily life. If vaccinations for 5-11 year-olds are approved, we are back to asking our children to protect unvaccinated adults.
- And finally, if children jabbed in the UK are approved to travel with one vaccine, why must children from the US have two? Are we following the science or the regulations in that jurisdiction? If it’s the regulations, then let’s follow through and adopt the same sensible regulations that permit children under 18 to travel with vaccinated parents.
The borders reopen on Saturday, but remain effectively closed for 15% of our community (double that if you count their parents as well). We all want reopening to be done safely, but I feel sure I’m not the only parent feeling frustrated and powerless about these prolonged restrictions on our freedom to travel to and from our home country.
Why treat tourist children better than our own?
I will not look forward to welcoming vaccinated and half-vaccinated tourist children who can enter and leave our island as they please when our own children have been treated as above.
Can you imagine the heartbreaking comments we would read if children were allowed to share their views? To tell us the stories of how they have been impacted?
PACT has taken a disease that has low risk to children and has ensured that children are negatively impacted with repercussions that will be felt for years to come.
About time someone said something like this. The kids are the long term victims with this policy. The Government doesn’t advocate for kids neither do the schools. Unless they have symptoms they shouldn’t be out of school. Keeping them locked up is morally wrong..
This viewpoint is the best thing I’ve seen written on Covid in Cayman!!!!
Our policies are not following the science and are contradictory! Kids (and their families) are bearing the burden of grown-ass adults that chose to be unvaccinated.
What right minded parent would expect children to protect adults? It’s morally obscene. We are creating policies without any consideration on the impact of children. We are letting down this generation of kids.
We are the Global hotspot..
it would be safer for all residents if our children are off island. They have a far higher chance of catching it here and increasing local transmission than literally anywhere else on planet earth right now. From a covid perspective We should be encouraging families to get off the island….
Call me cynic but I don’t suppose a mass exodus over Christmas would be great great for the economy even if it helped reduce local transmission..
Leave them kids alone
Why vaccinate a child against a virus that is very unlikely to harm them? To protect the unvaccinated but… a child can carry and pass on the virus if the are vaccinated or not! So what is the point?
Vulnerable folks and all responsible adults, get your shots and your boosters, kids, don’t take the shot.
And me? After two shots and a booster if i feel unwell i will take an LTF and if it’s positive, i will isolate up to 14 days or until two consecutive LFT’s show negative.
I wont be reporting my positive result to the HSA and risk being looked up for a month.
We need to be saying this loudly and clearly, enough punishing children and their families for not taking a vaccine that is not approved for them, for the reason that they don’t need it! Allow families with children to travel without any days of quarantine. There is no logical or medical reason for it and therefore it is abusive to children and their families to subject them to it!
Im vaccinated but some of the hospitalizations are vaccinated as well. Dont be stupid.
Very well put, it would be great if the PACT Government could be challenged at the press conference today on this very topic.
They can no longer get away with this travesty, where is the empathy? where is the compassion? Children deserve their childhood back.
Well said could not agree more.
I have talked to young children here that have been separated from parents for almost a year because of the border closure, that is way more of a problem than Covid for these children that are missing family.
Well said Susanna. Thanks for highlighting the points that are concerning to all parents in a clear list.
I strongly disagree, as a parent, with the idea that parents do not want their children to be offered the vaccine. I absolutely do want my under 12s to be offered the vaccine and they are eager to take it. As a society we vaccinate children against many illnesses which are less dangerous than Covid. Rubella, for example, is as contagious as Delta, causes minor symptoms in kids and many have no symptoms at all – but is extremely dangerous to pregnant women and foetuses. So we vaccinate all against it, to protect a vulnerable group, even though Rubella doesn’t cause children problems if they are infected with the virus. We now use the MMR vaccine which is measles mumps and rubella combined.
Covid actually has killed children, hospitalised children (8th leading cause of death in 5-11 years and over 8500 5-11 year olds have been hospitalised in the USA, 30% of whom had no underlying conditions). And as a novel virus, long Covid and immediate Covid is still being understood but it is clear that it has multiple effects on the body some of which are only felt after the initial infection.
We simply do not know what the long term effects of a “mild” Covid infection are on children but we do know that the mRNA vaccine has been extremely successful and is well tolerated and safe in adults and adolescents worldwide.we need to think behind individual level risk/benefit and consider population-level benefit. The vaccines prevent serious illness infection and death in the majority and make serious Covid a vaccine preventable disease.
We vaccinate kids for far less. We spend a lot of time and effort trying to mitigate avoidable risks to children, we withdraw products which cause a few deaths or injuries annually, we have strict laws about car seats and play equipment and so on.
Offering the vaccine to children is the right thing to do. Not all will take it but many will do so gladly, as evidenced by 10% of the USA’s 5-11 year old children taking it up in the first two weeks of the roll out.
As to wanting to bring unvaccinated children in to enjoy holidays, or for off island trips to see family or just take a break, can sympathise hugely. We haven’t seen our family in two years. But the LFT a testing is to allow kids to access in-person education, a fundamental right. Waiting until we have got through this surge before allowing in unvaccinated small people is prudent since children can and do spread the virus to each other and those adults in their lives, especially those who are unvaccinated or vulnerable. Such as grandparents.
We will get through this together with kindness and yes, please put the children at the heart of community decisions about well being
I feel your pain and want to remind you that some of us are concerned about the well being off the vunerable unvaxxed children. Don’t actually give a crap about unvaxxed adults as they made up their own mind.
Our children are sacred.
Please, let us not hurt them.
Your aren’t clear. You mean stop emotionally and developmentally damaging them with the current blind polices? Or something else… I hope it’s the former.