Police seek two teenage runaways

Brianna Ebanks (13)

(CNS): Brianna Ebanks (13) and Anniya Stewart (14), both residents of the children’s home in Bodden Town, have been reported missing. They were last seen on Fern Circle, George Town, at about 5pm on Monday evening. The girls were reported missing on Tuesday morning when they failed to return, having left the home the previous morning for the John Gray High School, where they are both students. The police said the teenagers had left the school premises Monday before the school day ended.

Brianna has a light brown complexion with brown eyes. She is about 5’2″ tall, with short black hair. She is reported to have been wearing a black jacket with black sunglasses, red basketball shorts and a red backpack when she was last seen.

Anniya Stewart (14)

Anniya is of slim build with a dark complexion, and is about 5’4″ tall with dark brown hair. She is reported to have been wearing a dark-coloured hoodie, black sunglasses and dark-coloured basketball shorts when she was last seen.



Officers are encouraging Brianna and Anniya to return home or attend the nearest police station immediately.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is encouraged to call the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.