CBC loses track of four Cuban migrants

(CNS): Four Cuban nationals who were being housed in the community while their applications to remain as asylum seekers continue to be processed have gone missing. Customs and Border Control said they are investigating the situation with partner agencies but have not said when they lost track of the individuals or if they were tagged while their applications progressed.

CBC said the migrants are not prisoners and have no restrictions of movement on the island, but because the authorities here are responsible for their welfare, they are keen to find them. The last time the CBC lost track of a group of migrants they turned up in Mexico.